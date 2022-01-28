Offers traditional medicine and natural makeup at the 2022 León Fair – Evening News

Chalchiuhyolol is a brand dedicated to natural cosmetics and a bit of traditional medicine, which in this edition of the fair presents nearly 60 different products, including a line of cannabis items.

Elsa Jiménez is a young entrepreneur who decided to enter the area of ​​natural cosmetics and traditional medicine, because her grandfather and great-grandfather collected medicinal plants from a very young age, so she decided to also dedicate herself to herbal medicine.

“Our product is more focused on being friendlier with us and with the environment, we try to use the most organic raw material, we try to make something more ecological, more friendly with our body and with the environment.Elsa mentioned.

At its stand you can find everything from soaps, shampoos, body creams, facial creams and a series of products derived from Cannabis, all of these made in a very natural way, which serve as an alternative to medicine, since being extracted directly from plants are usually not harmful to health.

“Management from the gel, ideal for muscle pain, for arthritis and rheumatism; I have CBD extract to relieve problems such as arthritis or fibromyalgia, it also acts as a neuronal receptor, which stops epilepsy attacks, Parkinson’s attacks, it also acts as an anxiolytic and an antidepressant”, Elsa mentions while showing each of the products.

It is worth mentioning that all the articles are free of parabens, which means that they do not contain any chemicals.

“The soaps are made with coconut oil, grape seed oil and olive oil, that is our base for all soaps. I have from firming, relaxing, there are also soaps to treat acne problems, for orange peel skin, hair loss, a series of specific soaps to treat any type of alopecia, skin allergies”, he added.

About the name of the brand, its creator comments that everything arose after she received this name in a moon dance, since in addition to making and selling these beauty and medicinal products, Elsa is also a Mexica dancer.

“It was my sowing of a name, they do a ceremony, they introduce you to the four directions, this name was given to me by a grandmother from Mexico City, she is a very wise grandmother and a very well-known walk within the mexicayotl, so I decided to put it like this The name of my brand is Chalchuiyolotl and it means heart of jade in Nahuatl. For me it is something very representative that goes hand in hand with dance and traditional medicine and, well, everything that I have walked within the MexicayotlElsa mentioned.

One of the novelties that this Feria de León brought, Chalchuiyolotl is the line of products derived from Cannabis, its Creator assures that this is a very medicinal plant, but it has been demonized for many generations.

“Right now this plant is the Boom worldwide, and it is great also here in Mexico that it has been legalized in a medicinal way because it was time, it has been demonized for many generations, it is also like giving that respect and that power to the plant”, he added.

It is worth mentioning that several studies have indicated that CBD, which is obtained from Cannabis, works to treat epilepsy, arthritis, rheumatism, sclerosis, fibromyalgia, offering a better quality of life to its consumers.

“Cannabis completely supplies all anesthetics, all anti-inflammatories, without having side effects, that is the purpose of using cannabisElsa finished.