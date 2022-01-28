On the shores of the sea, Maluma’s ex paralyzes the networks and dazzles with her figure

There is no doubt that the 30-year-old model and dancer, Natalia Barulich He has unparalleled talent and sympathy. A combination that has helped her become one of the most sought-after models of the moment. His popularity has been reflected through his social networks since every time you post your fans react immediately.

The race of Natalie is in a great moment and once again has conquered all her fans by participating in the video clip of the Brazilian Anitta about the topic “Mad”. This production took place in a snow environment where he showed that he is also a fan of extreme sports. This was the great leap to fame that the American model had.

A few hours ago, the ex of Maluma, shared in his statements of his official account of Instagram an image of her that captured the eyes of all her followers. In it, she can be seen with a tiny black-toned bikini on the seashore that undoubtedly paralyzed the networks.

On the other hand and parallel to this photograph, Natalia Barulich, shared a video of her with her friends celebrating her 30th birthday. This clearly marks that 2022 has begun with everything and that both personally and professionally it will be a trend during this year.

For her part, in addition to being one of the most beautiful models of today, Barulich, has shown that she has a great talent for music, thus being one of the DJs who has managed to grow in U.S and Ibiza. Likewise, the brunette with Cuban roots also has a very peculiar artistic vein. That would be acting, so her presence in music videos and small film projects has also been highly praised.