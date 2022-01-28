One of the most mysterious countries will now be easier to explore

Destinations Paraguay: Guarani uphill 1:28

(CNN) — Bhutan is one of the most mysterious countries in the world.



Visiting the country of the “thunder dragon” can be a challenge, but there is a new incentive to finally cross it off the bucket list in 2022, as its impressive Trans Bhutan Trail, an ancient trekking route, will reopen to visitors. travelers for the first time in 60 years.

According to the Bhutan-Canada Foundation, the main donor to the restoration project, the 402-kilometre route connects nine dzongkhags (districts), 28 gewogs (local governments), two townships, a national park and 400 historical and cultural sites.

Travelers following the entire trail route will cross 18 major bridges and climb 10,000 stairs. It can be explored on foot or by mountain bike.

“This is a community project, both in construction and operation, that restores an ancient cultural icon and will provide pilgrims and travelers with a sustainable, zero-carbon experience in the country,” said Sam Blyth, President of the Bhutan-Canada Foundation, in a statement.

He added: “The Trans Bhutan Trail also reflects the country’s philosophy on Gross National Happiness and will enable the children of Bhutan to follow in the footsteps of their ancestors.”

The point at the extreme west of the route is the city of Haa, near the border with Tibet. The easternmost point is Trashigang, near the border with the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to a representative from the Bhutan-Canada Foundation, an ambitious trekker could cover the entire route in a month, but most tourists will be able to enjoy shorter stretches on treks lasting three, four or seven days.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the 41-year-old monarch of Bhutan, has been one of the driving forces behind the restoration of the trail, which was formerly a Buddhist pilgrimage route before falling into disrepair when Bhutan began building roads in the 1990s. 1960.

In March, he will inaugurate the trail at a ceremony in Trongsa, a holy city in central Bhutan.

Due to its “high value, low impact” tourism strategy, Bhutan only received an average of a few thousand visitors in a typical year before the pandemic.

As part of its goal to prevent the overexploitation of tourism, the country charges a mandatory fee of US$250 per day, which includes ground transportation, accommodation, food and guide service. The cost makes the visit somewhat prohibitive for many people.

Applying this mindset to the Trans Bhutan Trail, would-be hikers will need to apply for a permit. They can do it from April.

However, there is a potential problem in planning trips to Bhutan: at the moment, the Himalayan country is closed to tourism (with one notable exception).

Rumors abound that the kingdom is moving towards a full or partial reopening in spring 2022, so the timing of the Trans Bhutan Trail event could be favourable.