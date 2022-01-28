Pati Chapoy confesses that she would retire from journalism for this | AFP

The famous driver of shows on television, Pati Chapoy, has been on the air with the program ‘window’ for 26 years, the program has been renewed and they were remembering some of the most interesting moments in their history.

On this occasion we will address a very interesting topic, and that is that drivers They were giving an interview with TV and novels, revealing some curious facts and also expressing how important it is for them to put an alarm on me at nine o’clock, the project that to this day remains one of the favorites in the field of entertainment.

Patricia, being one of the starters, recognized that after 20 years of dealing with different issues and adversities, she has thought of many possibilities for herself, but she has always had faith and confidence in what a united production can achieve.

“In this environment it is not easy, where unfortunately many envies and unpleasant situations arise. However, we have been able to bring this boat to a good port, a solid team is what makes us permanent”.

So far she has been the head of the program for more than Two decades, but he also decided to reveal how long he will be working on this journalism thing.

Pati Chapoy shares what she thinks about retirement, despite being tired, she doesn’t want it to come.



“As long as the body endures and the owners of the channel want. It also means a lot of solidarity, peace and calm down knowing that the whole team is working on the same path, we are very committed to the information”.

Apparently we will have Pati Chapoy for a while, unless the owners of the channel really want to make a decision to make changes, but apparently this will not happen, the program was always a success and it is likely to continue that way.

