Personalized medicine and holistic care in cancer care

In recent years, the health sector has become more relevant with all eyes on this industry. Not only because advances in vaccination and possible treatments against Covid-19 depend on it, but because the health emergency has highlighted the importance of prevention and caring for patients with chronic diseases such as cancer from different angles that improve their well-being. .

In the framework of World Cancer Day, industry experts observe trends for the coming years that, although they have been part of medicine for years, their development or adoption has accelerated to offer more and better alternatives to patients.

In this sense, Dr. Ana Polanco, director of the Medical Area of ​​Astellas Farma México, emphasizes that putting the patient first and at the center is vital to improve their health experience. “For this reason, precision medicine and holistic care of cancer patients must be approaches that we must not lose sight of.”

On the one hand, precision medicine is a type of care that uses information from a person’s genes or proteins to diagnose or treat cancer and other diseases. This allows us to offer personalized treatments which have greater specificity and therefore greater efficacy and less toxicity compared to conventional treatments.

“Until recently, most treatments had been designed for the average patient, which meant that they could be very successful for some patients, but not so successful for others. Designing personalized treatments based on the science of the human genome will undoubtedly bring benefits”, assured Dr. Polanco.

Considering that, according to the Global Cancer Observatory (Globocan for its acronym in English), in 2020, 195,499 new cases of cancer were detected in Mexico, precision medicine, also called personalized medicine, is an innovative approach that helps health professionals to better understand the patient and his illness.

Holistic care is an approach where all aspects of a person are considered to cure an illness. It is believed that all patients are made up of interdependent parts and if one part is not working properly, the other parts will be affected. Physicians seeking to offer holistic care to their cancer patients combine medications with lifestyle changes to address each of the issues that can affect people’s quality of life.

Cancer, like other diseases, is not a homogeneous disease, in it a great variety of factors intervene such as the person’s age, sex, the moment of life in which it occurs, the emotional support that it possesses, among others, situation that makes it difficult to encompass in a single word the universe of physical and mental events experienced by patients.

“In recent decades, technological advances in the area of ​​cancer have allowed new treatments to increase patient survival rates and improve their quality of life. Today, research shows the need to go beyond a biomedical model of health care, towards a holistic approach that addresses emotional, spiritual, social, nutritional and psychological aspects, among others”, highlighted the specialist.

Astella Farma’s patient-centric vision to support the development of innovative health solutions, through a deep understanding of the patient experience and their needs, is a guiding principle that underpins the company’s corporate strategy: “Patients they hold the key to promoting the development of new medicines because the patient, as a person, is the center of our attention, an individual with dreams and a life project. Our commitment to oncology goes beyond medicine to provide a holistic approach to patient care, recognizing the complexities of their cancer journey and that patients need comprehensive care.”