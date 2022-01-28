“Player of color” or “central with ponytail”: the outrageous narration of a women’s football match in Spain

A video of the meeting between the women’s teams of Granada and Betis has gone viral on social networks due to the sexist and racist comments of the sports journalist.

A controversy has been unleashed in Spain due to racist and, above all, sexist comments during the broadcast of the soccer match between Granada and Betis for women that took place last Wednesday in the State of Los Cármenes de Granada and that ended with the victory of the béticas by a goal to nil.

The meeting of third round of the Copa de la Reina It was narrated by the commentator Pedro Lara, a sports journalist on Onda Cero Granada, who between jokes admitted not knowing which round of the tournament it was or how the women’s qualifying rounds work.

‼️ The most disgusting broadcast in history. yesterday in the @GranadaCF_Fem – @RealBetisFem of the Queen’s Cup:-She doesn’t know any player-She doesn’t know which tie it is-Comments like “the colored player” or “the central one with the ponytail”-Contempt and taunts towards the referee pic.twitter.com/qPTPy3jjcl – Betis Stats (@BetisStats) January 27, 2022

After affirming that it is the second round, his partner in the broadcast corrects him by telling him that it is the third. Later Lara affirms that there is a promotion phase and she is also rectified, to which she alleges that “that has changed this year”, and again they correct her again affirming that this system has been working for three years.

“I’m lost, I don’t see anything. We can pass, we continue living if we don’t know this“He says in another cut in which he did not identify a Betis player who had just been removed from the field of play in a change.

The colored player Let’s see… has the player of color really said? I’m freaking out…. I just can’t believe such comments… man, not even a bloody effort to have a match sheet with the names of the PLAYERS!!! Seriously?????????? I can not believe it. – virginia turret (@VirginiiiaTr) January 27, 2022

Jo, infinite thanks ♥️ The truth is that this type of broadcast is an absolute shame. I don’t know who would think of putting these people in charge of this. – Raúl Morote Gil (@RauulMorote) January 27, 2022

But what has attracted the most attention on social networks has been the way players are addressed with expressions such as “the colored player” or “the central one with a ponytail”as well as the string of criticisms directed at the referee of the match: “This girl does not know, she does not know what the art of the foul is. I do not expect anything at all, only mistakes,” she went on to say.

Here in Granada we have been enduring it for years. He is a full-fledged character. I must understand that the images would be from local television here and that is why he was in charge of broadcasting the match. It is unbearable to listen to a match broadcast by him. – Jose (@JGP_28) January 27, 2022

What I don’t understand is that since they haven’t broadcast this game @rcj1997 Y @AnaRaeX. We have gone from the praise in the broadcast in the game against @cfhercules, to these critics for the comments of Pedro Lara. We all know him in Granada and hardly anyone supports him. – Alberto Polo (@_albertopolo) January 27, 2022

The continuous expressions, such as “I only look at the Granada players because the Betis players already I can call you any way“, have made the account that published the video, @BetisStats, qualify it as “the most disgusting broadcast in history”.

A good number of Granada fans agreed with him, arguing that the announcer in the city is well known for his manners and preferring other sports communication professionals.