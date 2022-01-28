“Playing with Peru is delicious, they never kick”

Admin 54 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 33 Views

The ex-soccer player of the Colombian National Team, Oscar Cordobareferred to the meeting that his country will hold with Peru on date 15 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, highlighting that it will be very “delicious” because the Blanquirroja game is not characterized by a team that likes to kick.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

‘Raúl Pérez, the one from Toluca who narrates well’; of the Dog for Martinoli?

Midtime Editorial Mexico City / 27.01.2022 19:06:51 In Televisa they did not stop boasting that …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved