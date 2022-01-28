“Playing with Peru is delicious, they never kick”

The ex-soccer player of the Colombian National Team, Oscar Cordobareferred to the meeting that his country will hold with Peru on date 15 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, highlighting that it will be very “delicious” because the Blanquirroja game is not characterized by a team that likes to kick.

“Peru is a team that likes to play touch and doesn’t have the way to throw a kick, unlike Ecuador. Playing with Peru is delicious, they make you a wall but you never receive an attack in the jugular. In addition, they also let play”he indicated on ESPN.

However, sharing a dialogue with the other panelists, several assured that the coffee team can carry out this transcendental duel, but they stressed that what the Bicolor can do should not be underestimated either.

“I can’t imagine a scene as dramatic for Colombia as we saw against Ecuador and Paraguay, but I can’t imagine a normal Peru like we’re used to seeing either”they explained.

Colombia will have 100% capacity