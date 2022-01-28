Pol Fernández points out that he was always sincere with Cruz Azul

through a live on your personal account on Instagram, Pol Fernández clarified the situation he experienced with Cruz Azul and his departure from the club to sign with Boca Juniors. On the live, he made it clear that He was always honest with the board and coaching staff.

“We ended up on good terms, the media said that everything was tense, we were able to clarify the issues, I want to clarify that I had the desire to return to the country, I had special permission, the club gave it to me, from that permission they drew many conclusions, I was able to be with my family, for personal reasons, the family is having a difficult timeI wanted to be close,” he said.

Fernandez noted that spoke on his return to Mexico with Héctor Lara, Executive Director, to terminate the employment relationship.

“Today I was able to be with Héctor Lara, whom I thank for his willingness, I have been very honest with him, sometimes things are misunderstood, he can attest that I was always frontal with the directive, I can say that I have finished my relationship with the club very well, I am happy to have achieved the goal, which was to be League champion, I am very grateful for that, for having contributed, I wish you the best“.

Even, the soccer player explained his wishes to leave an economic gain in the cement institution and not go freely for the summer.

“Between clubs they arranged everything, I had decision-making power, I passed them on to Cruz Azul, they knew that my idea was not to go free but for the club to receive something for my departure, I am leaving an economic income for the club, at all times they knew of my desire to return to Argentina and that the club receives something, all parties are happyToday we come to a good port. They began to draw many conclusions, I totally deny it, when I was there, Boca approached me but always with a lot of respect, when Boca called me it was because I had already spoken with Cruz Azul so that they could mark me, there I told them that I wanted to return to my country,” he concluded.

