Police investigate dangerous Apple Alert on cell phones

If you look at your phone and see some kind of Apple Alert, call 911 immediately, police say.

You could be in potential danger if you receive a notification that says: “AirTag was found moving past you” and “AirTag owner can see where you are.”

It’s an alert from one of Apple’s small AirTag tracking devices, a handy tool the company has to help track lost items like keys or a backpack.

An Apple AirTag Alert notification posted by the West Seneca, New York police. WEST SENECA POLICE

What is intended to be a helpful tool can actually be used for “perverse uses such as vehicle theft, stalking and stalking,” police in West Seneca, New York, warned in a post posted on Facebook on March 21. December.

“If someone receives an alert like this on the phone, they should call the police as soon as possible or otherwise go to the nearest police station,” said the department, located 29 miles southeast of Niagara Falls.

“The cards are small and can be hidden virtually anywhere in a car, slipped into a purse, etc.”

Last month, police received two reports of Apple AirTags being placed on two cars without people noticing, and discovered thanks to messages from iPhone Alerts.

“No crime was committed against these people after the devices were found, and panic is not advised, but being vigilant for these kinds of things is important,” police said.

Police found an AirTag under the bumper of a woman’s vehicle, station WGRZ reported.

The potential danger associated with AirTags exists across the country, and law enforcement agencies in Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Michigan, and Texas have reported the devices being used for reasons other than they were intended, NBC News said.

A man in Michigan found an AirTag attached to his new Dodge Charger two days after purchasing it in early December, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

After shopping for two hours, the man received an alert on his cell phone that an unknown AirTag was tracking him, according to the company, and found the device hidden in a layer of water in the trunk of the car.

In a December 15 post about AirTags on Facebook, police in Twin Falls, Idaho warned the public that “You could have a stalker behind you, and ignore him with this new technology,” noting that victims of domestic abuse could be in grave danger.

Under New York state stalking laws, it is illegal to use GPS tracking devices to harass others, and legislation was signed in 2014 prohibiting doing so, called Jackie’s Law.

The law takes its name from a West Seneca domestic violence victim, police said in the released statement.

For Android cell phone users, West Seneca Police suggest downloading Apple’s “Tracker Detect” app through Google Play to scan for any AirTag tracking devices that are potentially nearby.

Similarly, there is a non-Apple alternative for detecting tracking devices called AirGuard, which can be downloaded via Google Play.

“Always be aware of what is around us!” police said.

Translation of Jorge Posada

This story was originally published on January 28, 2022 6:31 a.m.