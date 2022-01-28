Puerto Rico starts the Caribbean Series with a loss to Panama

Santo Domingo – The Criollos of Puerto Rico began the Caribbean Series with a 3-2 loss to Panama at the Quisqueya Stadium in the Dominican Republic.

A two-run single by Edgar Muñoz with runners on first and second base left the Puerto Ricans sprawled on the field.

The second game of the Criollos will be tomorrow, Saturday, against the host Dominican Republic starting at 8:00 pm

The Puerto Ricans’ first run came in the fourth inning after two outs against starter Harold Araúz. After retiring the first two batters, Araúz gave Emmanuel Rivera and Vimael Machín back-to-back walks.

So the designated hitter Roberto “Bebo” Perez he singled to center to get Rivera to the plate, lifting the spirits of a handful of Puerto Rican fans in the stands.

Puerto Rico shortstop Edwin Diaz shoots to first base. (Xavier J. Araujo)

And with runners on second and first base, the Criollos threat ended, as Jonathan Morales lined out to second to close out the inning.

Venezuelan righty Nivaldo Rodríguez started for the Criollos and had a solid opening. In five episodes, Rodríguez allowed no runs and only gave way to two hits. Where only he was in trouble was in the very first inning when Panama placed runners in the corners with two outs. But Rodríguez tightened his arm and ended the Astronauts’ threat. He had no decision.

Rodríguez also had the defensive support of his teammates. Shortstop Edwin Diaz and right fielder Danny Ortiz, especially, made defensive gems, supporting Rodriguez’s management from the mound.

Rodriguez was relieved by Braden Webb in the sixth lap and the American didn’t allow a score. And then Ricardo Vélez completed the seventh without major problems.

Panama tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning, with Olmo Rosario’s solo homer off right-hander Fernando Cruz after two outs. Then Christian Bethancourt brought the tiebreaking run to the plate with a hit.

Caguas did not sit idly by and countered, leveling the score at 2-2 with a strong bruise by Pérez with runners in the corners, who brought one to the plate.

But then Caguas quickly fell into trouble allowing two men to get on base with only one out, and then the hit came to Muñoz’s right field.