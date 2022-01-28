Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: results that serve Colombia and match against Peru | Date 15 today | Qatar World Cup

Date 15 of the South American Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup are on fire. The Colombian National Team is obliged to beat Peru in Barranquilla this Friday, January 28, and break a streak of 5 games without a goal or win in the Conmebol qualifiers.

In 2021, Colombia suffered from ’empatitis’, but adding one point per game was enough to end the year in fourth place in the Qualifiers standings, as he was lucky that other results helped him.

This time things are starting to be different: Uruguay beat Paraguay and displaced Colombia from fourth place. Thus, he will go out on the field to face the Incas knowing that he is in the playoff position, and that only victory will return him to direct classification positions.

Now, Reinaldo Rueda and his boys hope to keep that luck on the continent, but back it up with better results and goals. Thus, these are the accounts and forecasts for the Colombian National Team.

Results for Thursday, January 27



Ecuador 1-1 Brazil

Paraguay 0-1 Uruguay

Chile 1-2 Argentina

The worst scenario in Colombia this Friday

If it were to lose to Peru, and Bolivia beat Venezuela, the Colombian National Team could even finish seventh in the standings. We don’t want to be negative, but anything can happen in such a tight Qualifier.

The best forecast for the National Team

Winning is the obligation and would leave a better outlook. If Colombia gets all three points, it will return to fourth place with 20 units. He will make a difference to the Peruvians and Chileans, who are hot on his heels.

In addition, José Pékerman’s Venezuela will be forced to make Bolivia slip in its aspiration to qualify for Qatar 2022.