Qualifiers Colombia vs Peru – live stream

This Friday, January 28, 2022, a new day of the South American qualifiers is played towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The match between the Colombian National Team and the Peruvian National Team, corresponds to the 15th qualifying round and will be played at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez, in Barranquilla, Colombia. A difficult match between fourth and fifth in the standings for the World Cup.

The Metropolitan Stadium has a capacity for 47,000 spectators and will have 100% capacity available, only for the local public.

The match will begin at 4:00 p.m. local time in Colombia, and will be televised by Caracol TV’s Gol Caracol signal and by Caracol Play. As for Peru, it can be seen live through Movistar Play, Movistar Deportes Peru from 4:00 p.m.

Currently, Colombia is fourth in the classification table, adding a total of 17 points after drawing 0-0 against Paraguay, in the direct qualification zone for the World Cup. While the Peruvians are in the fifth box in the standings, equaling the same 17 points as the Colombians, after winning 1-2 against Venezuela at the Olympic Stadium of the Central University of Venezuela, thanks to goals from Lapadula and Cave. They are currently in the Repechage zone.

How to watch the Live Stream?

In the United States, the game (4:00 p.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. CT, and 1:00 p.m. PT start time) is not broadcast on television, but anyone in the US can watch the match between Colombia vs Peru and all CONMEMBOL World Cup qualifying games exclusively on FuboTV.

You will need to subscribe to the “Latino Plus” basic package or the “Fubo Starter” basic package plus the “CONMEBOL & More” add-on to see:

Watch it on FuboTV

Once registered on FuboTV, you can watch Colombia vs Peru live on FuboTV app (on the fubo Sports Network 2 or CONMEBOL 1 Qualifying channels), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour lookback feature, which allows you to watch on-demand matches within three days of their conclusion, even if you do not record them.

How do both teams arrive?

Both the coffee growers and the Peruvians arrive at this match with the obligation to win the match and add the three points, since both teams have the same number of points but with goal difference, and some distraction during the 90 minutes of play. match, it could cost them their ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Colombians come from winning the friendly match against Honduras, 2-1, in a match played in the city of Miami. As for the qualifiers, the last time Colombia played, it was against Paraguay, in a match that ended in a goalless draw.

For their part, the Incas have just won the friendly against Jamaica 3-0. As for qualifying rounds, the Peruvians won against Venezuela 1-2, as a visitor.

As for the match against Colombia, the Peruvians come with the casualties of Luis Advíncula and Miguel Trauco, since both must meet the suspension date. Plus the loss of the midfielder Pedro Aquino for medical reasons. It is said that those in charge of covering these positions would be Aldo Corzo and Nilson Loyola.

Colombia vs Peru: schedules of the match for the South American Qualifiers

• Argentina: 6:00 p.m. by TyC Sports and TyC Sports Play

• Uruguay: 6:00 p.m. by channel to be confirmed

• Brazil: 6:00 p.m. by channel to be confirmed

• Chili: 6:00 p.m. on TNT Sports, TNT Sports HD and Chilevisión

• Paraguay: 6:00 p.m. by channel to be confirmed

• Bolivia: 5:00 p.m. on Cotas TV

• Venezuela: 5:00 p.m. on TLT Play

• Ecuador: 3:00 p.m. on El Canal del Fútbol and ECDF Youtube

• Mexico: 2:00 p.m. on SKY Sports

possible lineups

Possible alignment of the Colombian National Team: David Ospina; Stefan Medina, Sanchez, Mina, Tesillo; Juan Cuadrado, Barrios, Uribe, Luis Diaz; James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao. DT: Reinaldo Rueda.

Possible alignment of the Peru National Team: Pedro Gallese, Aldo Corzo, Carlos Zambrano, Alexander Callens, Nilson Loyola, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotún, Sergio Peña, André Carrillo, Christian Cueva and Gianluca Lapadula. DT: Ricardo Gareca.

