Qualifying for Qatar 2022: Ecuador vs. Brazil, a ‘great match’ | Soccer | sports

Ecuador opens date 15 of the South American World Cup with the mission of overthrowing the undefeated Brazil, with 13 games without defeats on the way to Qatar 2022.

The numbers and records of the selections of Ecuador and Brazil anticipate a promising duel this afternoon from 4:00 p.m. at Rodrigo Paz Stadium, in Quito, game valid for the round 15 of the eliminatory to Qatar 2022, a “great match”, as anticipated from Conmebol.

With Brazil qualified and with Ecuador one step away from securing their ticket, The result between the tricolors and the Brazilians will depend a large part of the classification of the national team to the World Cup, although to seal the ticket there will be three more dates and nine points in dispute.

Ecuador opens the 15th date of the South American pre-world championship with the mission to topple undefeated Brazil, which in addition to not losing in thirteen games has the record of arch less expired, with four annotations.

In the accumulated Brazil arrives undefeated in 30 qualifying matches, with 23 wins and 7 draws, hence the task of the Tricolor is to win to clear their way to the World Cup, and with that also close the second longest streak of a selection in the history of the South American qualifying round. The first is from Verdeamarela itself, with 31 games without losses between 1954 and 1993, with 24 wins and 7 draws.

In direct games between Ecuador and Brazil, it is highlighted that the Canarinha did not receive goals in the last three games against Ecuador for eliminatory, with 3-0 win on their last visit to Quito, in September 2016, in addition to 2-0 wins in games played in Porto Alegre, in 2016 and 2021.

Ecuador also has important records in its favor, such as Conceding no goals in their last three knockout games, with a goalless draw in a visit to Colombia, a 1-0 victory against Venezuela in Quito and a 2-0 victory in their last visit to Chile, games that have Gustavo Alfaro’s team on the way to qualifying.

With 23 points, Ecuador is close to securing its World Cup ticket, a win over Tite’s team would put him on the doorstep of the World Cup, a ticket that he would ensure by adding a point on matchday 16, when he visits Peru, still with two matchdays left until the end of the tie.

To find your ticket to Qatar 2022, Ecuador has based its campaign on young people, elements of a new generation that successfully ventures into the tie and that has the Tri close to its fourth world championship.

“Only two players under the age of 25 played more than 1,000 minutes in the qualifiers”, the Conmebol record stands out, and both are Ecuadorian players.

the defender Pervis Estupinan (23 years old) adds 1,154 minutes in thirteen games, while the midfielder Moises Caicedo (20 years old) accumulates 1,044 minutes in twelve games and is the third highest assister in the South American competition.

Other elements that stand out in the national team are the defender Piero Hincapié (20 years old), stronghold of the Tri with just seven appearances, the fifth in the table of the players with the most recoveries in this tie, according to data published by Conmebol.

Among other figures are Gonzalo Silver, who in thirteen games has thirteen shots and seven scoring options generated, and also Jeremy Sarmiento, who has been in the tricolor midfield three times, with 90.2% effectiveness in his passes.

With a mixture of youth and experience, Ecuador waits for Brazil, sole leader of the tie with 35 points, who arrives without his greatest figure: Neymar, recovering from an injury, the most dribbler in this tie, with 55 actions completed. (D)