Ramoncito Veloz speaks with a 42-year-old daughter living in Cuba, whom he does not know in person

the cuban actor Ramoncito Veloz He spoke by phone with a daughter he had in Cienfuegos 42 years ago, whom he does not know personally.

Ramoncito, 75, spoke by video call with Annie Alvarez in the program “La casa de Maka”, which hosts Mary Karla Rivero, the actor’s niece, on the channel Somos Miami TV.

Annie lives in Cienfuegos with her mother, her husband and their three children: two boys and one girl, named Darián, Arturo and Fabiana.

The woman, who is also an actress, revealed that she found out who her father was by chance, when she was eight or nine years old, one day when she was playing on the sidewalk.

“They were broadcasting ‘Sol de Batey,’ and I feel like two women are looking at me and one says to the other: ‘She is the daughter of Ramoncito Veloz.'” I stayed… and ran home: ‘Mommy, is my dad the bad man from ‘Sol de Batey? I can not believe it’. And that’s when I found out,” he said.

Ramoncito’s daughter said that throughout her life she only met a few members of the Veloz family: her half-brother Ramoncitín and her aunt Coralita, occasions in which she became very nervous, but that did not lead to the beginning of any relationship.

Years later, he contacted Ramoncitín on Facebook and in 2021, after learning that his father was seriously ill with coronavirusHe was concerned about his health. It was then that his brother told him that his father wanted to talk to him.

“I told him yes, that there were no problems. Almost 42 years waiting…”, he stated.

“Forgive me,” Ramoncito said excitedly, to which she replied: “There is nothing to forgive, those are things in life that happen, but now.”

The actor, who knew of Annie’s existence when she was very young, acknowledged that a long time has passed and that in some way he is to blame for the separation.

“But we are not going to blame anyone. We are seeing each other now and it seems that we have seen each other forever. I really love you, I love you very much, in such a short time you have opened my heart in an incredible way. We have to see each other, we have to meet. Let see what can be done, “he said.

Ramoncito said that he met Annie’s mother when he was 30 or 31 years old, during a work stay in Cienfuegos.

“She was a beautiful lady, phenomenal people, serious. I think so, that we fell in love in some way and of course, we were young. It was not a long relationship …”, he detailed.

The actor is also the father of Daidée and Ramón Fabián, children from his first marriage, and Mónica, daughter of the also actress Cristina Obín.

Ramoncito Veloz Fernández was born in Havana on January 20, 1947, the fruit of the marriage of renowned Cuban singers. Ramon Veloz Y Coralia Fernandez.

He developed an extensive career in film, theater, radio and, mainly, on television. Among his most remembered works on the small screen is the antagonist of the series “Sol de Batey”.

In 1989, when he was on a work trip to Spain, he asked for political asylum together with his wife at a Madrid police station.