Reconstructive Urology Serving Puerto Rican Patients and the Practice of Dr. Ramphis Morales

In the center of the photo, Dr. Ramphis Morales, a specialist in reconstructive urology at the Cayey Mennonite Hospital.

The purpose of Dr. Ramphis Morales, a specialist in reconstructive urology at the Guayama Mennonite Hospital, is for this type of procedure to reach more people, given that this brings important benefits to the population.

“We are mostly dedicated to solving any type of these problems, the techniques can also be applied to other types of systems, such as: urinary traumas, problems of the entire tract urinary genital, urinary incontinence and particularities such as cancer survival, in side effects such as: erectile dysfunction, penile curvature or incontinence urinary in women,” he explained.

In this sense, the expert specified that trauma and reconstructive urology is basically the branch of urology, which is specifically dedicated to treating or restoring functionality to the urinary system that has perhaps been affected by some disease or treatment, with new tools. and the new treatments, many of them are done through the urinary pipe, therefore the instrumentation may cause changes in the urethra.

“One of the things that we see the most as reconstructive surgeons is the expansion of the urethra, incontinence in women, because the pelvis is like a tube where everything falls into this place and women who have had a gynecological procedure or who have been mothers can promote a change in this area and muscle pressure is lost,” he said.

Regarding treatment, Dr. Morales specified that when a patient has a urinary condition and reconstruction is required, we surgeons try to ensure that each organ and its function are complete. “There are always possibilities that there will be changes in some functions, but in the long term it is the opposite, systemic functionality is sought with this specialty”.

Another contribution of this branch of medicine is the male sexual function, which significantly affects men from the psychological point of view. “When we talk about interventions such as penile implantsthey are patients who improve their quality of life, they are ways that we have in urology to improve the sexuality of a patient”.

Care for all ages

For the doctor, it is important in this information age to understand that there are health professionals who are willing to provide pediatric guidance, especially when a child is not circumcised, it is important to explain to the parents and the minor the importance of caring for and cleaning the area to prevent infection.

In this regard, he indicated that in children there is a different range of urinary problems that are always congenital, a common problem in children is hypobaria, where the urinary pipe does not come out of this area, but from the penis canal, this is a pathology that requires reconstruction. Children can also have a narrowing in the urethra, due to a blow or trauma, beginner pain when urinating, excessive force, terminal bleeding, are symptoms that can appear when a child requires a urologist.

“When a child has an infection, they can go directly to the urologist. (…) It is basically when the child does not regulate well, does not relax the bladder and the pelvic floor does not make the correct movement. The first evaluation is done by the pediatrician, but there is always a need for a urologist to intervene, ”he explained.

infections in adults

Although it is rare, men should take precautionary measures on a daily basis to avoid severe infections in the urinary tract, as well as the prevention of other types of diseases.

“Urine infections are not common in men due to the size of the urethra, however, when this happens it is important to see a urologist, for various reasons, whether from the urinary field or other issues, drinking a lot of water is the most important in these cases and emptying the bladder every two hours would be ideal”, he explained.

Likewise, he referred to the importance of performing circumcision in men at an early age as a preventive measure for diseases and infections in the area.

“According to some studies, circumcision can prevent the level of contagion in sexually transmitted diseases, it is important to keep this in mind, since some viral agents may not be able to contaminate a certain area because they simply are not present. This process is important to do in chronic diseases, such as diabetes as a secondary effect of the condition, people who have recurrent infections or also due to certain skin pathologies”.