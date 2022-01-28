Record puts Devin Booker above an entire NBA franchise

The Phoenix Suns jersey 1, for a moment, was superior to an entire NBA franchise, demonstrating its quality on the North American courts.

There is no doubt about the importance of Devin Booker for phoenix suns on the National Basketball Association (NBA). The player serves as a key player within the team, which fights to return to The Finals, but this time to win.

25 years old and counting. Little by little he managed to become one of the Arizona quintet referentsalongside Chris Paul. In the previous campaign they demonstrated their potential and in the present one they reaffirm it as the best institution to date.

D-Book is averaging 25.0 points per game, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists. In addition, on more than one occasion he has made games of 30 or 40 units, showing his offensive power totally favorable for the Suns.

Precisely, one of his most plethoric performances with the ball in hand of the season came in the last match of his team against the Utah Jazz, where provided a real display of talent and precision.

Devin Booker over Utah Jazz

In the first quarter of the Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz, Devin Booker was able to score more points (21) than all the players in the musical quintet (18), being, for a moment, superior to the entire franchise in terms of productivity.