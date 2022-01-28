Result Paraguay vs Uruguay: 0-1, with a goal by Luis Suárez TODAY for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers | South American qualifiers | video summary

Admin 1 hour ago Sports Leave a comment 28 Views

Uruguay rose from the ashes like a phoenix and pulled off a huge victory in Asuncion. The departure of Óscar Washington Tabárez months ago brought to light a series of problems in Charrúa lands. However, his new coach Diego Alonso passed the first test, winning on his debut against Paraguay in Asunción.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

The number that Juan Otero will wear with Club América is confirmed

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 This Wednesday at a press conference Santiago Baths Y Santiago Solari, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved