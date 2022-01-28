Result Paraguay vs Uruguay: 0-1, with a goal by Luis Suárez TODAY for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers | South American qualifiers | video summary

Uruguay rose from the ashes like a phoenix and pulled off a huge victory in Asuncion. The departure of Óscar Washington Tabárez months ago brought to light a series of problems in Charrúa lands. However, his new coach Diego Alonso passed the first test, winning on his debut against Paraguay in Asunción.

In the previous one, there were many doubts regarding the choice of the former soccer player as coach of the Uruguayan senior team. In the summoned list, Alonso caused controversy by not summoning Fernando Muslera and It was not known how he was going to play, especially away from home. But, it was quite the opposite, since in Guarani territory a renewed face was seen.

The Uruguayan team surprised its counterpart from Paraguay in Asunción. Photo: AFP

The duel between Uruguayans and Paraguayans went as planned, at least in the first half, and there were not many scoring options, despite the fact that the Uruguayans had two shots on the post. La Albirroja, without many ideas and relying only on Miguel Almirón, could do little to open the scoring.

Nevertheless, What was surprising was the Uruguayan pressure and the apparent indication to go out with the ball on the ground and not raffle it. . A more modern Celeste was seen and not depending so much on the Suárez or Cavanis. Likewise, their bands, their defensive strength and a great Fede Valverde were key to clearly dominating the match.

With a Paraguay disconnected, messy and without clarity, Uruguay became stronger and improved notably with the entry of Agustín Canobbio, who shredded down the right wing. At 50 minutes Godín went up and won a ball in the Guarani field. The center-back put in a lofted pass for the Pistolero, who defined it with a left-footed volley.

Paraguay fell to Uruguay at home for the South American Qualifiers Qatar 2022. Photo: AFP

Those led by Alonso, with the score in their favor and visiting did not back down, they did lower the intensity, but they did not give up attacking, they were even able to score more goals. Suárez displayed his prowess and won several fouls, causing the game to lock. In the end Gustavo Gómez was expelled and Ur Uruguay won in Paraguay. La Celeste lives and it depends only on herself to continue like this .

Paraguay vs. Uruguay: goals of the match

Paraguay 0-1 Uruguay. goal of Luis Suarez (minute 50).

Live: Minute by minute Paraguay vs. Uruguay Gustavo Gómez jumps and leaves the ball on Giménez and the referee takes out the red card. Minute 89: Follow up Suarez El Pistolero continues to win fouls against a Paraguay lost in the field and with no idea how to hurt La Celeste. Minute 86: Uruguay goes out Cannobio had entered well, but he has fallen in the last few minutes and Paraguay continues to try whatever it is. Minute 83: Take advantage of the Pistolero Luis Suárez goes back, lowers balls, endures and wins fouls in favor of La Celeste. Minute 81: Paraguay cannot No matter how hard La Albirroja tries, she can just pass the midfield, but she has no idea how to hurt the visit. The Paraguayan ten took a right from outside the area, but Rochet catches the ball. THIS WAS THE GOAL OF URUGUAY Godín dressed as ’10’ and enabled Luis Suárez, who surprised Silva with a crossed left-footed shot. Luis Suárez tests the goal with a shot far from the goal, but the ball goes wide. Minute 73: La Celeste dominates Uruguay still has the ball and does not stop attacking in the face of Paraguayan confusion. Minute 70: Forgive Uruguay Silva cuts a cross from Uruguay and leaves a rebound, but Olivera sends his shot over the crossbar. Alzamendia hits a left-footed shot from long range, but Rochet pockets the ball with ease. Minute 66: Paraguay without ideas The Guarani reach up to 3/4 of the rival court, but they cannot enter the area or create spaces to harm the Uruguayans. Minute 63: Try Uruguay The Uruguayans have leaned back on the right and throw it at Luis Suárez so that he can withstand the marks of the Paraguayans. Minute 60: Uruguay goes back Godín and Araújo lead the Uruguayan defensive lock and do not let any Paraguayan player head. Minute 56: Try Paraguay La Albirroja attacks from the left with Almirón with crosses, but Rochet and the Uruguayan defense are attentive in the background. Minute 53: Celeste does not yield The Uruguayans have lowered the intensity of their pressure a bit, but they do not stop trying to have the ball and continue to attack. Minute 50: GOAL BY URUGUAY Godín sends a lofted pass to Luis Suárez, who goes hand-in-hand with Silva and hits a left-footed volley to make it 1-0 in Asunción. 🗣️ 𝙂𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙇! Luis Suárez makes it 1-0 at 49′ of the game.#TheTeamQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/O4whDw4oph – Uruguayan National Team (@Uruguay) January 28, 2022 Paraguay is badly located in these first minutes and Uruguay gains meters. Start the second half! Minute 45’+1′: End of the first half! The judge blows the whistle for the closing of the first 45 minutes and the two teams go to rest equal to zero. Roll the ball in Asunción! ⏳ Paraguay 🇵🇾 and Uruguay 🇺🇾 face each other in a key match, looking to get the ticket to Qatar 2022.#South American Qualifiers pic.twitter.com/q8x8bMW2AT — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) January 27, 2022 Paraguay seizes the ball and wins fouls to try to generate danger through the air. Luis Suárez tried a free kick, but his shot deflected off the wall and he claimed a penalty, but the judge indicated that it was not a foul. Valverde tested the Guarani goal with a long-distance shoe that goes over the crossbar. Minute 34: The match is paralyzed A referee tool is apparently wrong and stops the game to have it fixed. Minute 32: The duel is locked Both teams begin to make some tactical fouls in the midfield. Minute 30: Paraguay does not shine either Almirón looks for and tries to make his teammates play, but the locals can’t hurt the Uruguayans either. Minute 27: Errors in Uruguay The charrúas are having difficulties when it comes to leaving and they lose the ball easily. Godín heads back at the near post and the ball crashes into the angle of the goal. Minute 21: Uruguay on the counter The Celestes lean on the left wing and Suárez also goes back to ask for the ball. Minute 18: Paraguay settles The red-and-white squad has managed to get the Charrúas into their field, but they don’t have much clarity in the final meters. Luis Suárez finished off a corner kick in the area, but the ball hit the crossbar. Minute 11: Red-white reaction The Paraguayans have advanced meters and have balanced the field with possession of the ball. González tried to finish off the goal, but Giménes appeared to send the ball to the corner. Minute 5: Try Uruguay La Celeste has the ball, but is still not encouraged and cannot enter the rival area. Both teams do not risk in these first minutes with a small domain of the charrúas. The referee blows his whistle and the duel between Paraguay and Uruguay is already played. The selections of Paraguay and Uruguay then their respective national anthems. Paraguay arrived at the stadium The Albirroja players are already on the stage that will host the qualifying duel against Uruguay. We arrived at the party venue! 💪 The match between albirrojos and Uruguayans will begin at 8:00 p.m. at the “Gral. Pablo Rojas” stadium. Come on it’s today! 🙌#ElSueñoQueNose 🇵🇾 pic.twitter.com/qmEbSHzQPW – Paraguayan National Team (@Albirroja) January 27, 2022 Uruguay left for ‘La Olla’ The ‘charrúa’ team left their concentration hotel and is already on its way to the General Pablo Rojas Stadium. 🚍 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗼𝘀 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗮 𝗲𝗹 𝗘𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗼! #TheTeamQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/26dsoCQiEC – Uruguayan National Team (@Uruguay) January 27, 2022 The Paraguayan team left its concentration and left for the General Pablo Rojas Stadium to receive Uruguay. We leave from Ypané! 🙌🏻 The Paraguayan National Team heads to the “Gral. Pablo Rojas” stadium for tonight’s match.#TheDreamThatUnites Us 🇵🇾 pic.twitter.com/Azidj6wDZN – Paraguayan National Team (@Albirroja) January 27, 2022 How was the last Paraguay – Uruguay by eliminatory? Paraguay hosted Uruguay for the last time in qualifiers on September 5, 2017. On that occasion, the visiting team won 1-2. Federico Valverde and Gustavo Gómez -at their own goal- scored for the charrúas. Ángel Romero discounted for the Albirroja. Uruguay did its last work prior to the duel against Paraguay. The Uruguayan squad trained at their hotel for concentration before leaving for the General Pablo Rojas Stadium. 🔔 𝑨𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒐𝒔! Last job before the game with @Albirroja. #TheTeamQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/9hNfAxKnBU – Uruguayan National Team (@Uruguay) January 27, 2022 Paraguay returns to ‘La Olla’ La Albirroja will once again play a match at the General Pablo Rojas stadium. 10 years later, the #redhead ⚪🔴 return to “The Pot”. 🔙 On that occasion, they played a friendly against Panama, with a 1-0 win. Tonight, the General Pablo Rojas stadium is stained with the colors of the National Team and we are already starting to cheer! 🙌#TheDreamThatUnites Us 🇵🇾 pic.twitter.com/kQJCAB4N8T – Paraguayan National Team (@Albirroja) January 27, 2022

File of the meeting Paraguay vs. Uruguay

Game Paraguay vs. Uruguay When? Thursday, January 27 What time? 8:00 pm (Paraguay and Uruguay) 6:00 pm (Peru) Where? General Pablo Rojas Stadium in Asuncion On what channel? Tigo Sports and the website of La República Deportes

Possible alignments Paraguay vs. Uruguay

Possible line-up of Paraguay

Anthony Silva; Juan Escobar, Gustavo Gómez, Junior Alonso, Santiago Arzamendia, Matías Rojas, Braian Ojeda, Jorge Morel, Miguel Almirón, Antonio Sanabria and Braian Samudio.

Possible line-up of Uruguay

Serge Rochet; Damián Suárez, Ronald Araújo, José María Giménez, Mathías Olivera; Matías Vecino, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur; Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Luis Suárez and Darwin Núñez.

At what time is the duel between Paraguay vs. Uruguay?

The LIVE duel between Paraguay vs. Uruguay will start at 8:00 pm (Paraguayan and Uruguayan time) and at 6:00 pm (Peruvian time). Next, we show you the rest of the schedules according to your geographical location.

Paraguay: 8.00 p.m.

Uruguay: 8.00 p.m.

Mexico: 5.00 pm

Peru: 6.00 p.m.

Colombia: 6.00 p.m.

Ecuador: 6.00 p.m.

Bolivia: 7.00 p.m.

Venezuela: 7.00 p.m.

Brazil: 8.00 pm

Chile: 8.00 p.m.

Argentina: 8.00 p.m.

Where to watch the match between Paraguay vs. Uruguay?

you can watch the game LIVE Come in Paraguay vs. Uruguay through the Tigo Sports signal. You can also follow the match minute by minute on the website of La República Deportes.

What channel is Tigo Sports?

the encounter LIVE Come in Paraguay vs. Uruguay will be transmitted through the signal of Tigo Sports. Here we show you the list of channels according to your cable operator.

Tigo Star: channel 507 (SD) and 1507 (HD)

Sur Multimedia: channel 15 (analog), 107 (digital) and 709 (HD)

TV Cable Connection: channel 24 (analog)

Mi Cable: channel 25 (analog), 103 (digital) and 711 (HD)

Where do Paraguay play vs. Uruguay?

The match LIVE Come in Paraguay vs. Uruguay It will take place at the General Pablo Rojas Stadium in the city of Asunción. Next we show you the location of the sports colossus.