Richard Gere puts his large rural New York mansion up for sale for 25 million euros

Admin 1 hour ago News Leave a comment 23 Views

The spectacular full covers 1,740 hectares of protected land. A dreamy rural environment, with a lake, a soccer field, a stable, different barns and an orchard. The main home of the protagonist of beautiful woman It has 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms.

  • 1 of 13

    designer interiors

    Every corner of the home it was built in the year 2000 and the actor has lived in it until a few months ago, it exudes exclusivity and good taste. Although the decoration maintains rustic touches, the furniture is of elegant trend design and with very warm colors and very refined details.

  • 2 of 13

    Rustic decoration

    Richard Gere wanted to acquire this property, located just 50 miles from hectic Manhattan, to have a place of disconnection. He created an ideal rural environment for his rest and he did not lack any type of comfort. In one of the rooms, the wood on the walls and the large central fireplace stand out.

  • 3 of 13

    wide spaces

    The House has 1,100 square meters, where several very special rooms are presented, decorated with a compatible range but with differentiated details. What stands out in this room is the large window from which you can see the spectacular exterior full of vegetation and natural light.

  • 4 of 13

    functional kitchen

    In a pristine white, the kitchen stands out for its large space to prepare meals comfortably. Its spacious countertops and its central island make this place a dream for lovers of stoves. However, it does not attract attention for having a modern design, but for its cleanliness and refined rustic air.

  • 5 of 13

    In wild nature

    The house is surrounded by 1,700 hectares of green land. A veritable vegetable paradise that can be seen through the large windows in the most spectacular rooms of Richard Gere’s house.

  • 6 of 13

    Office

    The veteran actor wears two decades enjoying this majestic place where not only did he have time to relax and unwind from the hectic day-to-day life of the film industry, but he also found time to work. How many scripts will the interpreter have read and reviewed between these four walls?

  • 7 of 13

    Dining room

    Surely at this table the actor has been able to delight in a dream meal with his three children and his current wife, Alejandra Silva, whom he married in 2018. The room stands out for its use of wood, and returns to draw attention to the presence of another fireplacean element that appears in almost every room in the home.

  • 8 of 13

    Bedroom

    The large mansion has eight bedrooms. This snapshot reflects the decoration of these rooms. Once again neutral colors stand out: white, beige and gray. the bed is king sizethe large windows let in the first rays of the sun in the morning and it has a ceiling fan and a fireplace on one side.

  • 9 of 13

    luxury bathroom

    Throughout the house there are eight bathrooms, in order to meet the needs of the two dozen people who can comfortably live together in the home. White is the king of this room, but the true queen of the corner is the thick and oval bathtub from the center of the place.

  • 10 of 13

    private lake

    In half of the thousand hectares that the area has, there is a direct and private access to a lake in which Richard Gere had several boats to cross it. Next to the water, the actor also placed a zone of chill out with comfortable sofas and armchairs and a barbecue.

  • 11 of 13

    Spectacular views

    The rural house has a large rustic-style terrace from which you can enjoy fairytale views. The green landscapes, the blue sky and the mountains rise above our eyes when we sit in one of these chairs or hammocks. This place when the sun shines becomes the best solarium area.

  • 12 of 13

    Pool

    In such an exclusive property you could not miss a large swimming pool with which to combat the heat of New York summers. Thanks to the leafy trees and to the fact that the house is perfectly sheltered, the heat is not so scorching in this area. However, there is never an excess of a pool of turquoise waters.

  • 13 of 13

    Open spaces

    Around the mansion Richard Gere has always enjoyed an immense landscape. Throughout it has farms, stables with horses, orchards, a soccer field and rural paths perfect for hiking.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Heavy snow and blizzards will hit the northeastern US.

Guide to preparing your home for winter storms 2:17 (CNN) –– Heavy snow and strong …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved