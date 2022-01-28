Roberto Palazuelos responds to Alex Speitzer about his candidacy

actor and businessman Robert Palazuelos He is in the eye of the hurricane after he made his political aspirations official and a few days ago he registered as a candidate for the governorship of the state of Quintana Roo.

Faced with this situation, the also actor alex speitzer He showed on his social networks that much more than good will is missing to deal with the problems that our country is experiencing, which is why the ‘Black Diamond’ does not feel prepared.

“Roberto, Mexico is experiencing critical moments in which faith is not enough to solve the problems we are going through. I would like to make you reflect on your candidacy, we need people who are prepared, and who lead by example. You do not meet either of these two, ”the young actor wrote on his Twitter account.

However, Roberto did not remain silent in the face of this comment and through a telephone link with the program ‘First Hand’ he responded to the protagonist of ‘Dark Desire’.

“The truth is that I don’t even know the guy, I don’t know who in my life had heard his name and I don’t know what he’s like, then you send me a photo to find out what he’s like. No one is a gold coin to be liked by everyone and in politics there are always blacks and whites, people who are in favor and people against”, he mentioned.

Despite the fact that many are against his candidacy, Palazuelos assured that he was happy with the people who support him and who trust him for this political position.

“Look, out of 10 Quintana Roo people, 8 are with Roberto Palazuelos and that fills me with happiness. People on the street are very excited about the project, but there are also usually people who are not and that has to be respected”.

And he added: “What I am going to do is very important to me because I live here, because I have many interests here and because I am very concerned about insecurity, ecology and promotion involves many things.”