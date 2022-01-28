Roger Clemens sent a clear message after failing to enter the Hall of Fame, again

Again Clemens was left out of the Hall of Fame, which David Ortiz did enter.

Legendary MLB pitcher Roger Clemens, stepped forward and spoke out about being elected to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, in which he was not selected again, sending a strong message about his opinion and that of his family regarding what has been a controversial issue for him.

After knowing the results of the ballots to the HOF, in which the Dominican designated hitter, David Ortiz, was chosen, Clemens immediately sent a message and it was not precisely to congratulate the former Boston Red Sox player, but to silence the criticism that always arises in these moments.

Hey y’all! I figured I’d give y’all a statement since it’s that time of the year again. My family and I put the HOF in the rear view mirror ten years ago. I didn’t play baseball to get into the HOF. I played to make a generational difference in the lives of my family. (thread) — Roger Clemens (@rogerclemens) January 25, 2022

Former pitcher for the New York Yankees, Red Sox, Houston Astros and Blue Jays, He stated that for a long time, he and his family have not expected anything from the Hall of Immortals and hinted that his intention was never to get to Cooperstown, but to change the lives of his people.

"I played to make a generational difference in my family's life. Then I focused on winning championships while giving back to my community and the fans as well. It was my passion. I gave everything I had, in the right way, for my family and for the fans who supported me.. I am grateful for that support," he added.

“I played to make a generational difference in my family’s life. Then I focused on winning championships while giving back to my community and the fans as well. It was my passion. I gave everything I had, in the right way, for my family and for the fans who supported me.. I am grateful for that support,” he added.

Finally, the iconic pitcher thanked those who have voted for him in different years and suggested to baseball fans that It is time to close this stage and continue with their lives.

“I would like to thank those who took the time to look at the facts and vote for me. Hopefully now everyone can close this book and keep looking forward focusing on what is really important in life. All love!” he sentenced.

Before the announcement of the results, Clemens had 75.8% of the vote, however at that time only 46% of the ballots had been published so the rest of those in charge of selecting the former players who will be immortal, did not consider that this one deserved to enter.

During 24 seasons in the Majors, the right-hander posted a 354-184 record with a 3.12 ERA after pitching 709 games (707 starts) in which he struck out 4,672 opponents and gave 1,580 walks.

In addition, won seven Cy Young Awards, two pitching Triple Crowns, two World Series, 11 invitations to the All-Star Game, seven pitching titles and one MVP.

