Roman Reigns tamed the public and history in WWE

Roman Reigns, along with Paul Heyman, as Universal Champion at Crown Jewel 2021. (Fayez Nureldine/AFP via Getty Images)

Roman Reigns is the king of World WrestlingEntertainment. His talent supported the marketing decisions that made him establish himself as the new face of WWE. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, went from being a good boy to a ruthless badass. And it is that, from his point of view, It was never a better stage to be the bad guy in the story.

Your journey in the american wrestling began after his fleeting passage through the National Football League (NFL). He did not fit into the scheme of the minnesota vikingsneither in that of the jacksonville jaguars; So he appealed to his family heritage to disassociate himself from the ovoid, thus he founded a career in the sports entertainment industry.

The reflection of glory was also part of his blood. true to the luchistic tradition that he inherited from his father Sika Anoa’i and that his brother continued Rosey, entered the strings in search of success. In sum, rockits more distinguished cousin, established itself as the face of the company between the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Roman Reigns with his cousin The Rock at the premiere of Hobbs & Shaw, a movie where Reigns played Mateo Hobbs. (Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Everything seemed to be designed in such a way that the lineage will not disappoint in its generational change. The new skin would be in charge of representing years of history through his veins. He did not fail in the attempt, but he took the pressure on his back and dedicated himself to improving in the ring. The experiment worked, but received so much criticism that evidenced the doubts of the process.

Two years were enough for him in the quarry of the WWE to make the leap to stellar programming. Next to seth rollins Y Dean Ambrosetwo talents who triumphed in their time on the independent scene in the United States, made an impact by creating the group Shield in 2012. Belts soon arrived, as did the assumption of team leadership.

The rupture of the popular faction in 2014 it gave him the impetus to row against the current; In solitarylike it never was before. However, the managers chose not to let go of his hand. They saw in him a fresh faceworthy of connecting with its audience and forging a different era for its television product.

John Cena faces Roman Reigns at the close of the Money in the Bank 2021 show. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Therefore, he was chosen as the successor of John Cenawho at the beginning of the last decade positioned himself as the walking image of the emporium. However, after winning almost all the possible titles, he gradually moved away from the fight because he preferred to focus on acting. The vacancy was on a platter, he was the one chosen to become the WWE’s Next Megastar.

his first important awards and tournaments they arrived in 2015under the guise of a fighter technical little loved by the people. One of the ascending points in his career that accentuated such a condition was created when he defeated The Undertaker, another of the great symbols of wrestling. Complicated to digest, but the fans understood that they only had to get used to it.

His initial reign as Universal Champion ended in October 2018 due to a legitimate announcement: it had fallen to the domains of the leukemia, cancer that he faced in his youth. The empathy took possession of the masses and from that hard moment, the claim was forgotten. The gladiator fully recovered in February 2019, hence he returned with immense acceptance.

Brock Lesnar faces Roman Reigns after the SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Once the coronavirus pandemicHe had to protect himself due to his medical condition. In the midst of confinement he materialized an identity little shown. came back as rude in August 2020, with the mission of recover the belt that he had given up due to his illness. She didn’t take long to get it.

His stake nature reconnected his roots, as he formed an alliance with his cousins Jay and Jimmy Uso named The Bloodlines. The loop on the microphone that the handler conferred on him for a while Paul Heyman allowed him to acquire a special status, incomparable to that of any other in the WWE. There is no doubt that she appropriated the nickname of the tribal chief.

After 18 defenses and 11 opponents defeated surpassed the mark 504 days What longest reigning champion in the modern history of the company, which belonged to Brock Lesnar. After taking down prominent names in the business such as daniel bryan, Edge, Mistery Kingas well as their own Dinner Y Lesnar, Roman Reigns it’s finally one unquestionable reality.

