Rueda’s reflections on Colombia vs. Peru

The technical director Reinaldo Rueda delivered his last statements prior to the decisive match between the Colombia and Peru National Team, which will be played on Friday in the city of Barranquilla.

“It’s an inexplicable streak. Psychological and individual work has been carried out with each attacker on the field of play, with the aim that in the match against Peru we can score again”, said the coach of the Tricolor team about what has been done, so that it can be find the goal in this game against the team led by Ricardo Gareca.

In addition, Rueda pointed out that “this is a strange date, because there are some players who are on vacation, others are just starting their season as in the Colombian League and in Argentina they have not started. There are a lot of factors that have to be taken into account, to form the starting 11 that is going to start the match”.

The Colombian cast will only be able to complete two training sections with the full team, before making the tactical preparations, which are desired in the commitment against the Peruvian team.

about the physical state of David Ospina, who suffered an injury with Napoli in recent days, Reinaldo concluded: “has recovered well. He has been very cautious in training, He is on the right track and we hope that tomorrow he can have a good behavior and help us by giving us all his experience and all his talent to achieve victory”.