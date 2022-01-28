Salma Hayek’s husband’s daughter tells how she is a stepmother: “She’s a diva”

Salma Hayek married in 2009 with the father of her only daughter, the billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault. But the billionaire has three other children from previous relationships.

Now, Mathilde Pinault, daughter of his marriage with Dorothée Lepère has offered an interview to ‘Vanity Fair‘ where has talked about his family. The young French woman is 20 years old and lives in Paris where she studies, as well as being very involved in the world of horses.

the young states that he has always been a “shy” person and with a bit of “fear” even though he is part of one of the richest and most famous families in the world: “If you mean that I had a privileged childhood, yes, you are right, I had a privileged childhood. But don’t confuse what a family can offer you with what a family has. The most important wealth that my father, my mother, my brothers and also my father’s new wife, Salma Hayek, have passed on to me is open-mindedness, a fundamental lesson of curiosity about life. Each of them has been very important.”





Salma Hayek with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, and his daughter, Mathilde Pinault | Getty

Mathilde assures that his family is very close, although they are not a traditional family. Pinault opens up in the interview to explain what each one has contributed:

“My father, because of the amazing way he loves us. For many years, perhaps also because of the many times he was away due to his work, I thought that I had to be perfect so that he would be proud of me at all times. Then, in Instead, I discovered that it was simply being who I am that made him feel proud, it was simply us, his family. That love of his, so pure, so unconditional, has left me speechless, “he explains.

To later say: “My mother taught me to learn to let everything slide off me, as happens to ducks, that after getting wet they can take their flight without problems. In other words: not to worry too much about what people think of me “.

“My three brothers, despite being very different from each other, made me understand the importance of living in the moment,” he says of his siblings.

Finally, to highlight what Salma Hayek has taught him: “To Salma, on the other hand, I owe a great teaching, she is a diva, she has a complicated life, but she taught me how important it is to know how to simplify doubts and fears, resizing them to the simplicity of everyday life. I call her often, and when something doesn’t work, she has the power to take the iron out of difficulties to turn them into obstacles that have to be faced little by little, “he explains, revealing that he has a great relationship with the actress.

