Samsung Galaxy A52s: this is how it performs when playing Free Fire, Genshin Impact and COD Mobile | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

It’s time to have fun with him Samsung Galaxy A52s. For this gaming test, we have downloaded three video games to run them in the foreground and in two different graphic configurations. At all times, the phone was set to the highest conditions for the best software performance.

One of the most interesting features of the Galaxy A52s is he game booster, a tool used to adjust notifications and configure captures. After an hour of play, the battery consumed 22% and the figure is interesting considering that the refresh rate is 120 Hz. To this it should be added that the device comes with a Jack port. The problem is the 15W charger, since the full charge takes one hour and 45 minutes.

SAMSUNG GALAXY A52s | Display and performance

The 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel performs well in terms of colors and contrasts. Let’s not forget that it is FullHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels) and with a refresh rate of 120Hz. To this is added the 800 nits of brightness, so the display is assured and this is accompanied by a good Dolby Atmos stereo audio system. A plus to this last fact is that the Jack port allows you to charge the mobile while you visualize what you like without cutting the experience.

Regarding performance, the phone has a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, 6GB of RAM and 128GB memory expandable to a terabyte with Micro SD. We must not also forget that the operating system is One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. Broadly speaking, the performance is optimal considering that the processor is located in the medium-high range. I’ve had no issues playing demanding titles, no significant lag, and warm-up isn’t too much of a hassle. I did the test on Geekbench and got 775 on Single-Core and 2714 on Multi-Core. With this last figure, the mobile is surpassed by the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, but it is above the Note 20 Ultra, S20 + and the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro.

