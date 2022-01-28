Samsung updates another of its most powerful mid-range to Android 12 in Europe

This update is coming to the Galaxy A52s 5G in Europe and India with build number A528BXXU1BUL7 and includes the January 2022 security patch.

Samsung has become, on its own merits, one of the first smartphone manufacturers to update their devices to the latest version of Google’s operating system, Android 12 and a good proof of this is that these 26 mobile phones from the Korean firm have already received the most recent version of Android.

In this sense, we have just learned that Samsung has just updated another of its most powerful mid-range to Android 12 in Europe. Read on and find out what it is.

One UI 4 with Android 12 arrives on the Galaxy A52s 5G in Europe and India

As the guys from Gizmochina tell us, after rolling out the update to OneUI 4 with Android 12 on the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G in Korea recently, now the Korean giant is already carrying this new firmware version to Europe and India devices.

One UI 4.1 is getting closer to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (and the Galaxy S22?)

Thus, this new update to OneUI 4 based on Android 12 is already reaching the Galaxy A52s 5G in Europe and India with the firmware version number A528BXXU1BUL7. This update is 2.2 GB in size and includes the January 2022 Android security patch, which fixes a large number of security and privacy-related vulnerabilities, resolves general bugs, and improves the stability and fluidity of the terminal.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G hit the market last August with OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11 and now, just 5 months later, it has just received OneUI 4 with Android 12.

They manage to make Android 12 work on the legendary Samsung Galaxy SIII

If you reside in Europe and own a Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G you can check if this update is already available simply by accessing the section “Software update” found in the menu of Settings of your smartphone. If so, you just have to click on the option Download and install to update your terminal with the latest version of Android.

Related topics: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!