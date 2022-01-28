Santiago Solari talks about the injury suffered by Pedro Aquino with the Peruvian National Team

One of the biggest players in the America club directed by Santiago Solari, is the holding midfielder, Peter Aquinas, footballer who is the undisputed starter in the Argentine’s tactical scheme since he joined the squad Cream blue due to his control in the midfield. Either with Richard Sanchez or any partner who put him aside, the Peruvian is shown as the stabilizer that the Eagles they needed a long time. However, the only problem with this element is the tendency to get injured and miss the most important games with the squad. Coapa.

This morning it was confirmed that Peter Aquinas was injured once again during the concentration with the Peruvian Soccer Team, a squad that will compete against Colombia and Ecuador in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. Previously, the same player had assured that he only left training to review “some things“, and yes I would be against the coffee growers, although now it is official that the fifth metartasian was injured.

At a press conference this morning, Santiago Solari spoke about it, declaring that he hopes that this injury is not serious and that they can have Aquino again in the following days of the MX League, because it has been difficult for them to face games of great relevance without their starting medium of contention. Below is the video and the words of the Blue Cream Technical Director.

The history of Pedro Aquino and his injuries

Last semester, the Eagles They started as favorites to win the title of MX League, as they finished the Regular Phase as leaders. Shortly before starting the league, Peter Aquinas had to report to Peruvian National Team despite having physical discomfort. The soccer player ended up getting injured with his national representative, which ultimately prevented him from seeing activity in the key to the Quarterfinals of Grita México 2022, where America fell overtaken by Cougars.