Sheathed in a tiny bikini, Britney Spears enjoys her getaway to Hawaii

Britney Spears continues to enjoy the good things in life to which he had not had access for years, he made it known through social networks by publishing several photographs of his recent trip to Hawaii, where he highlighted one in which showed off her statuesque figure and with which it caused a stir among Internet users.

Through her Instagram account, the interpreter of “Toxic” shared a hot video in which she was seen with a pink trikini that showed her worked figure while lightly dancing for the camera.

In addition to showing that at 40 she has a body to die for, the famous shared an extensive message in which she recounted one of the many moments of “submission” that she experienced under her tutelage.

Britney Spears assured that during the four years that her residence in Las Vegas lasted, she was never allowed to go to a spa, nor to have coffee or tea. Also, when her friends traveled to see her concerts, she couldn’t go with them to the spas where they had fun drinking champagne.

On the contrary, he confessed that she was in charge of “working and entertaining them at night”The Mississippi-born singer recalled the restrictions imposed during the guardianship that she lived between 2013 and 2017, when she was under the total control of her father Jamie Spears.

Said photograph and confession arises just a few days after Britney Spears left her 39 million followers open-mouthed after posing with a checkered yellow bikini with which he exposed his rear while her fiancé Sam Asghari enjoyed the view.

