Singer Diego Verdaguer dies at the age of 70 in Los Angeles

(CNN Spanish) — The naturalized Mexican Argentine singer Diego Verdaguer died this Thursday in Los Angeles, according to his family through a statement posted on his official Twitter account. Also his wife, Amanda Miguel, fired the renowned artist with a message on his official account of the same social network.

For their part, several media outlets such as The San Diego Union Tribune and Telemundo published this morning a statement by Verdaguer’s daughter, Ana Victoria.

The text, which was released by the Diam Music record company, details that the artist died on Thursday afternoon and that, at the disposition of the family, he will be fired in a private ceremony.

“With absolute sadness I regret to inform all his public and friends that dad left his beautiful body today to continue his creativity in another form of eternal life,” Verdaguer’s daughter wrote.

According to the statement released by the Diam Music record company, the singer’s remains will be created in the US The family, for the time being, will not provide public statements.

Diego Verdaguer was born in Buenos Aires in 1951 and was the interpreter of hits such as “He lied to me”, “My good heart”, “I’ll be back” and “La ladrona”.