Singers, artists and friends fired Diego Verdaguer: “Your songs stay”

The Argentine singer, Diego Verdaguer, was one of the most beloved characters in Mexico Photo: EFE/Photoamc

Diego Verdaguer’s family announced his death through social networks. With a brief message through their official Twitter, they revealed that the 70-year-old Argentine singer died of COVID-19.

“With absolute sadness, I regret to inform all his public and friends, that dad left his beautiful body today, to continue his path and creativity in another form of eternal life… my mother, I and the whole family are immersed in this pain, so we appreciate your understanding in these difficult times, ”announced his daughter, Ana Victoria.

Amanda Miguel, his wife, was, of course, the first to react through social networks, where he published a short “I will always love you” that in a few minutes exceeded the more than 2,500 reactions of Internet users.

Myriam, winner of the reality show The academy, first generation, specially published Amanda Miguel: “there are no words, I am very sorry, I hug you strongly and with love, @DiegoVerdaguer and you, your beautiful family, are present in my prayers.”

The program team windowing did the same, starting with Daniel Bisogno, who published: “Very unfortunately it is true, our dear @DiegoVerdaguer has passed away, rest in peace!”

It was followed by the headline of the broadcast broadcast every afternoon by TV Azteca, Pati Chapoy: “It’s hard to fire a friend RIP dear #Diego #Amanda and #AnaVictoria I share your pain.”

The also composer Carlos Cuevas did not stay behind when publishing a photograph with the Argentine music star: “My heart could not be sadder. Rest in peace my dearest @DiegoVerdaguer. I keep your words and affection that you gave me the last time I saw you.

Lucero, the Mexican singer of ballads and mariachi, He did the same on his official Twitter, where he assured that his songs will remain: “I am so sorry for the departure of the great Diego Verdaguer. My most sincere condolences to his beloved wife Amanda, to Ana Victoria, his daughter, and to all his family and friends. Lots of light, lots of power. Good road Diego, your songs stay with us just like your memory”.

“RIP dear Diego Verdaguer. My condolences and loving hugs to @soyanavictoria @amandamiguels and their loved ones.” wrote, for example, the renowned Mexican comedian and actor Eduardo España.

Other personalities who joined in the condolences were Lalo Garza, dubbing actor; radio host Jessie Cervantes; the news anchor, Alejandro Villalvazo; actor and singer Mauricio Martínez; among others.

Through a statement, his family released thedeath of the singer, who was in the city of Los Angeles, California; According to official reports, he died as a result of COVID-19 infection.

They also confirmed that in December the virus was detected and he was hospitalized. In addition, they added that his body will be cremated in the United States and given to his family.

Despite being a figure of great recognition throughout Latin America, his family decided say goodbye in private “and spend this difficult moment in peace and recollection”; However, they assured that later they will organize a public act for their fans.

“Right now their pain is so great that they are not in a position to give statements. We appreciate your understanding and respect in this regard,” the singer’s family wrote.

