Singer’s stage dismantled in Las Vegas

The stage I was setting Adele for their concerts in Las Vegas They have begun to dismantle it, as can be seen in some photos shared by a production technician on his account. Instagram.

Last week, the 33-year-old singer tearfully announced that her “Weekends with Adele” show at the Las Vegas Coliseum’s Caesars Palace Hotel would have to be postponed because it simply wasn’t ready due to an outbreak of Covid-19. among your team members.

“I’m so sorry, but my show is not ready. Half of my team has Covid-19 and it is impossible to finish the show. I can’t give them what I have right now, I’m devastated. We tried absolutely everything to put the show together on time and to make it good for you, but we are absolutely devastated by the late deliveries and by Covid.”

Although he promised his followers that new dates would be rescheduled, it seems that hope is gradually being lost, because in the photographs shared by a person from the staff, it is seen how everything is being dismantled and several trucks taking part of the equipment. .

Country musician Keith Urban, husband of Nicole Kidman, announced that he will now play weekends at Caesars Palace in late March and early April, when Adele was scheduled to perform.

While Adele maintained the version that the production was not on time due to Covid-19, TMZ gave another in which, according to sources close to Caesars Palace, the truth was that Adele was not satisfied with what was being done for her show.

The source assured that the interpreter of “Someone like you” was not happy with the stages, the choir, the sound system and other elements associated with the show.

He also had a strong discussion with his set designer, Esmeralda Devlin.

The newspaper The Sun reported that he did not like a swimming pool that was installed, in which he would do an act during his show and compared it to an “old pond”.

mafa