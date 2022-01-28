Statue of Kobe Bryant and Gianna placed at crash site

A statue of the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna was placed at the scene of the helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Wednesday, two years to the day of his tragic death along with seven other passengers.

The statue was created by sculptor Dan Medina and featured Kobe, in his Lakers uniform, hugging Gianna, who is also wearing a uniform while holding a basketball by her side. The two look at each other with big smiles.

Medina told NBC Los Angeles that he carried the 160-pound bronze statue to the top of a hill in Calabasas at 4 a.m. Wednesday and it will remain there temporarily.

The statue bears the names of the Bryants and the seven other victims of the Jan. 26, 2020, helicopter crash: John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and their daughter, Alyssa; Cristina Mauser; Sarah Chester and Ella Payton’s daughter and pilot Ara Zobayan, enrolled at their base.

Photo: Instagram: medina_sculpture

The helicopter carrying the eight passengers was headed to a women’s basketball tournament in which 13-year-old Gianna was due to participate. It crashed in the hills west of Los Angeles in fog, and federal safety officials have since blamed pilot error for the crash.