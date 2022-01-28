Stay with Green Bay Packers, go to another team or retire

The quarterback spoke in his usual space on the Pat McAfee podcast about the steps he will follow after being eliminated from the Playoffs.

After a 2021 season marked by controversy from the start, the quarterback Aaron Rodgers could not achieve the goal of becoming champion of the National Football League (NFL)being eliminated in Playoffs at the hands of his black beast, San Francisco 49ers.

After everything that surrounded his campaign, from his late arrival at the training camps, to the lying publicly about their immunization against the Coronavirusthere are three very clear alternatives regarding what his future will be on the gridirons.

This was made clear by Rodgers in his usual weekly space on the podcast of Pat McAfeewhere he maintained that, despite the fact that he has one year left on his contract, he will have to decide between continuing in Green Bay Packersgo out looking for another team to play in NFL 2022, or even, withdraw from activity.

The three routes of the future of Aaron Rodgers in the NFL



“Everything is on the table. There are things more likely to happen, which I won’t talk about. The most important thing is, first, my commitment to play, train and all that; after, there are conversations with my agent and Brian Gutekunstthen I will see the wishes of the team and the mentality to make a decision.”Held AR12 at the interview.

What Rodgers did make clear in the talk is that he will not take a sabbatical and then return to the NFL, assuring that “One thing I’m not going to do, I’m 100% sure, is retire and come back a year later.. I don’t wish to do that. Has no sense”.