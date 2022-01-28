Summary of Jamaica vs. Mexico (1-2) | Suffered against 10, but won

What a desire to suffer! When the panorama seemed to get as ugly as the field of the National Stadium in Kingston with an unexpected goal from Jamaica at the beginning of the complement, Mexico brought out the caste and managed the somersault to beat the Caribbean 1-2 to breathe in the Octagonal of Concacaf after the consecutive defeats in the United States and Canada last November.

Despite playing in numerical superiority after the historic first expulsion with VAR in the Qualifiers of our region since the end of the first half, The night seemed to come to the Tricolor with Daniel Johnson’s goal at 50′this after a first half of total Mexican domination that, as has been customary, they failed to capitalize on with goals due to the absence of Raúl Jiménez and the null production of Rogelio Funes Mori.

Jamaica vs. Mexico; this was the match

Gerardo Martino lit all possible candles and, although late, it gave him results. The Mexican National Team was saved from ridicule in Kingston coming from behind, although the agonizing victory against ten rivals cannot cover the paper that the Tri was about to dobecause when the legs no longer hit the locals, it was that Henry Martín and Alexis Vega appeared to give the victory.

The Caribbean night was complicated, since Jorge Sánchez was first injured after four minutes. Despite clearly dominating, the lack of forcefulness was alarming and then el Tri became a concert of defensive errors when the Reggae Boyz had the ball.

The first Tata candles lit up when the referee decided to expel Damion Lowe through VAR for a strong tackle on Guardado at the end of the first half. And when everything seemed to be in order, Johnson’s goal came at minute five of the complement. Martino’s face fell.saw the sky and had only to lay hands first on Diego Lainez, who was one of his best men.

ridicule was comingEl Tri had no clear ideas, because even when he took possession of the ball, it was useless, until all of Martino’s prayers worked and Mexico turned the score around.

First Henry Martín scored the equalizer at 81′ and Tata breathed. Later Alexis scored two minutes later and then yes, the strategist shouted the goal at the top of his lungsbecause he knew that his process was perhaps no longer in danger.

In the end Martino left happy, the players too and with the three points in the bag You can think again about qualifying without so much suffering for the Qatar 2022 World Cupalthough yes, without making up the malfunction because El Tri lacked clarity and consistent football.

with the win, Mexico reached 17 points, which were insufficient to rise from third place, since U.S remained in the sub-leadership by also beating this Thursday The Savior and reach 18 units, while Canada momentarily defeats Honduras, which would keep it on top with 19 points.

Jamaica 1-2 Mexico goals on VIDEO

