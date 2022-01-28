Supposed message circulates from William Levy announcing his separation from Elizabeth Gutiérrez | Famous

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez alarms went off, after allegedly the Cuban actor announced that they decided to separate through a message on their Instagram stories. However, after a few minutes the text disappeared, but later the actor shared another where he shows that he is starting a “new chapter in his life”.
The alleged confirmation of their breakup
Several media outlets have replicated the Cuban’s supposed message, which mentions that, despite the fact that they are no longer a couple, they will continue to be united by their children.
“We want to let you know that after thinking it over we have decided to end our relationship. But we’ll still be beautiful family that we are and the best parents for our children. That will never change, “she reads. However, the message does not appear in any of the profiles of the famous actors.
The message that would confirm the separation
Later, William shared a short text that could confirm that the breakup with Elizabeth Gutiérrez is a fact: “I’m ready for the new chapter in my life”.
An intermittent love story full of rumors and infidelities
William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez met in 2002 when they met on the reality show ‘Protagonistas de novela’, and since then they have had a relationship full of breakups and reconciliations for 19 years.
Rumors of infidelity on the part of the Cuban have been latent, in 2008 they related him to Maite Perroni, who was his leading partner in ‘Cuidado con el angel’, but both denied it.
A year later, Levy had a fleeting romance with Jacqueline Bracamontes, his partner in ‘Sortilegio’. Although at first they denied it, in 2017 the actress confirmed it in her autobiography, but clarified that the actor was separated from Elizabeth, however, at that time they were waiting for their second daughter, for which Levy and Gutiérrez resumed their relationship. .
In May 2011 Elizabeth Gutiérrez surprised by sending a release to the press to inform about her decision to separate from William Levy: “I want to make public knowledge that I have made the decision to end the relationship that I have maintained for eight years with William Levy. I always stood by William’s side, despite of the insistent rumours, which I downplayed because then I had no reason to doubt the strength of our union”.
In August of that same year, the couple reconciled again, but two years later Levy was again involved in a scandal of alleged infidelity, now with Ximena Navarrete, as both starred in the melodrama ‘La tempestad’.
In December 2014, Elizabeth and William once again announced that they were separating: “Any decision we make as a couple is between us. I only ask for respect for her and for my children,” the Cuban told People en Español, but in February 2015 They reported that they had reconciled.
Since then, the breakup rumors have remained latent, but the couple surprised in photographs or events by appearing together, which dispelled the rumors. However, this 2022 could be the end point of the relationship.