Surprising tourism growth in the Dominican Republic

The growth of sightseeing Dominican has left the region with its mouth open, to the point that the American newspaper New York Times was given the task of investigating what qualified “a rare pandemic success story.”

The report establishes that the numbers of tourists who enter the Dominican Republic far exceed those of most other Caribbean destinations. Indicates that easy entry rulesare the main attraction for tourists, who prefer to visit a country with fewer restrictions.

Tourists are not required to take a test negative PCR to enter the Dominican Republicnor anticovid vaccination record.

New York Times reviews the experience of at least 25 visitors, mostly Americans, Canadians Y Britishwho enjoyed the adults-only “Preferred Club” pool at Dreams Palm Beach Punta Cana on a recent weekend, when the omicron caused the rebound in coronavirus infections in the country.

He pointed out that, among the tourists, some arrived in the country infected and were in isolation.

“A Chicago teacher quietly read a book while the resort’s new friends from Michigan and Ontario chatted about whether the woman hanging out on her room’s private terrace, about three lounge chairs away, was in quarantine. They were pretty sure she was, since she hadn’t left her room for days. this was a bummer. So was the fact that at least three other preferred guests had tested positive since they arrived.”

sightseeing pandemic in numbers

In December, Dominican Republic attracted 700,000 visitors from abroad, more than it had attracted not just before the pandemic, but in any month, according to the Ministry of sightseeing. That brought the 2021 totals to nearly five million visitors, more than any other Caribbean country. In December, some financial analysts estimated that Dominican Republic was having its best financial year in 30 years.

The strategy

The non-requirement of PCR tests, vaccination and quarantine is the strategy used by the authorities of sightseeing to attract visitors.

Guests and employees follow different rules.

Most Caribbean nations require proof of vaccination, test results and, in some cases, quarantine, and may also restrict hotel reservations to 30 or 50 percent capacity to mitigate the spread of the virus. COVID-19these requirements are not requested in Dominican Republic travelers, highlights the report.

Instead, the Government imposes restrictions on its population from the mandatory carrying of the vaccination card to enter public and private places and the use of masks.

The portal describes the tactic “unconventional to gain a competitive advantage.”