The Chances of a Bottom, What’s Happening in Bitcoin, Robert Kiyosaki’s Opinions, Key Price and More

Volatility has been the queen of the week. There is a lot of nervousness in the markets. On the one hand, the situation in Ukraine has become more tense. And many fear a warlike conflict. And, on the other hand, we had the meeting of the Federal Reserve (the Fed) of the United States. Actually, there were no big surprises in the wake of that meeting. Which, in theory, is positive. As is often the case in the markets, the expectation of the event is usually more important than the event itself. This time no decisions were made, nothing concrete was said. I mean, we still don’t know anything for sure. But nothing is something. We have tones and innuendos. So, the market interprets.

Let’s talk about the statements of its director Jerome Powell. The speech was fairly neutral. We already know that the Fed is preparing to tighten the belt on monetary policy. Everything indicates that the cessation of purchases of bonds is the step to follow. And the Fed will raise interest rates this year. Several times. The tone of the question session was less neutral. It is clear that the Fed is coming too late. Which means you’ll probably have no choice but to hit the brakes much more aggressively than would have been ideal.

Why the volatility? Markets are adapting to the new reality. Obviously everything is very expensive. We have an obvious overvaluation in the price of assets. Current production simply does not justify such valuations. But the party went on frantically, because the Fed told us the party would go on longer. Now that things are changing and the Fed is being forced to change its monetary policy sooner than expected, the market has to rediscover prices. Is Tesla really worth what it is worth? Well, that remains to be seen.

Why not a total collapse? One possibility is that we are still in denial and the collapse will eventually come. Another possibility is that the situation is not as catastrophic as some claim. The labor market has recovered quite a bit. The production and distribution chains are (slowly) getting back on their feet. And corporate income could save the day. Also, the Fed is going to gradually put the brakes on. That is, there will be time to digest the matter. However, we could assume that we will have a particularly volatile year. Of course it is not the same for the markets to have a lot of money in circulation than to have less money in circulation. Of course things will cool down quite a bit with less loose monetary policy.

Bitcoin is a highly volatile asset. And it is a very sensitive asset to monetary reality. Therefore, it is also adapting to this new reality. It is in the process of discovering its price. And in the process of discovering its support. The situation is complicated. But it is still too early to declare a bearish cycle. It is still possible to have a bull year. The growth may indeed be lower than in previous years. But growth is growth.

Analysts say Bitcoin’s bounce off $36,000 means “time to start thinking about a bottom”

The investor should always expect the unexpected. It is a mistake to think in absolutes. Could Bitcoin go much lower? Of course. We cannot completely rule out that possibility. However, we cannot freeze by analysis either. Inevitably, we have to put the cards on the table and make decisions. $33K could be support. Because it places us above last year’s low. Also, we had a pretty interesting rejection. The bounce took place during a fairly bearish day for the other markets. What could be telling us that the market sees this support as the bottom. For the moment.

What is happening with the price of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies?

Libertarians, due to their conservative ideology, cannot avoid the temptation to describe Bitcoin as a conservative and non-risky asset. However, it is already very clear that Bitcoin is definitely a “risk on” asset. Which means it’s time to admit the obvious: The price of Bitcoin is closely linked to the decisions of the Fed. A change in monetary policy implies that the time has come to hit the ground. In fact, the market has understood it that way. We are in an extremely delicate phase for Bitcoin. It is time to rediscover the price in this new world of less liquidity.

Robert Kiyosaki, author of ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’, wants to take advantage of the fall of bitcoin to buy: ‘It’s time to get richer’

I like Robert Kiyosaki. He is not a Warren Buffett. But the subject is nice. What he says is quite sensible. And his metaphors are very clear and entertaining. Now Robert Kiyosaki is a showman. He’s kind of a self-help guru. Let’s say you are a financial coach. Which means he lives off the show. He says he has many investments and is an entrepreneur above all else. But that’s what it tells us. What we see is the coach.

The words of a financial coach are helpful up to a point. But as serious investors what we need are serious studies, not a catchy phrase. Nothing against Robert. My intention here is simply to remind you of the importance of reading serious studies.

Report: Nations to Adopt Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency Users to Reach 1 Billion by 2023

It is not very uncommon to read an optimistic report coming from a crypto exchange. Bakers are always seeing an increase in bread consumption. All of this makes a great headline. But, personally, I prefer to listen first to the challenges, the obstacles and the problems that we must face. Give me everything without anesthesia. I want useful information. Not a complacent headline. For example, Salvadoran bonds are not at their best. And Bukele has lost a lot of public money with the crash. What do nations think of these risks? Is everything rosy? Fidelity’s report doesn’t just say what’s published. There is much more. Who are we kidding?

BTC just re-entered a key price zone that has signaled the beginning of the end of previous bearish phases

Everything indicates that we are in the oversold zone. However, there are no certainties here. The future is not written. Things can always get worse. We are living in exceptional times and the situation is terribly complex.

Let’s look for a moment at the drop caused by the coronavirus in March 2020. We experienced a big drop, but, after a short time, the stimuli arrived. The recovery we saw came thanks (in large part) to such stimuli. In this case, we also experience a big drop, but we will not have the same stimulus. In fact, this time we will have a liquidity withdrawal. Rather, the opposite situation. However, here they are making the comparison between the two situations to make the projections.

