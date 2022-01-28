The clinical laboratory joins intelligent automation achieving greater effectiveness

The pharmaceutical company Bayer has just launched a program called Retina Thinking Lab whose objective is to accelerate the access of patients with this pathology to treatment with the ophthalmologist.

The methodology used by Retina Thinking Lab is Wecubbing, and in its development it has participated Xavier Olba, digital strategy and innovation consultant specialized in the health sector. “Retina Thinking Lab aims to improve the diagnosis of macular edema in patients with type-II diabetes, so that they arrive at the ophthalmologist’s office in the best conditions. During 6 stages we accompany health professionals to make the key decisions to be able to innovate and improve care practice”, says the expert.

Early diagnostic

With this methodology, the challenge to be worked on is identified and reformulated to see it from the maximum perspective and ask the greatest number of questions.

“With the challenge very clear, through creativity and exploration, we list the maximum number of alternative activities to be carried out to solve it and then we select the ones that add the most value. With the selected activities, a prototype is made to validate how desirable and feasible they are, and finally the business model that shows the cost-effectiveness of the innovative solution that we want to implement in healthcare practice is defined. The WeCubbing methodology accompanies health professionals through easy questions”, says Olba.

Santiago Lopezhead of the ophthalmology section of the Severo Ochoa University Hospital in Madrid highlights prevention, early diagnosis and innovation as the most important challenges in terms of eye health. With the new technological advances in diagnosis, it is possible to screen patients remotely with acceptable sensitivity rates. “All this enables an early diagnosis that allows therapeutic measures to be carried out from the initial phases and avoid complications that aggravate the prognosis of the disease. The aging of the population, the increase in obesity and a sedentary lifestyle will increase the prevalence of eye diseases such as AMD or diabetic macular edema, which will mean an increase in the burden of care. Thanks to automation systems, it will be possible to deal with this volume of diseases and assign an individualized risk profile to each patient”.

For the ophthalmologist, diabetes is a very prevalent disease with a great impact on eye health, being one of the main causes of blindness. Thanks to telemedicine, screening and early diagnosis of patients can be improved. “Non-mydriatic cameras allow trained auxiliary personnel to take retinographies. Artificial intelligence systems are also being developed to detect early signs of retinopathy. These data allow the definition of biomarkers that guide the predominant pathophysiological pattern, the response to treatment and the prognosis of the disease. The challenge is to use these biomarkers and define the optimal management of the patient based on their specific risk profile”assures Dr. López.

Multidisciplinary team

In this project, an attempt has been made to have the maximum diversity of profiles to ensure that the solution meets the needs of all agents. Primary care physicians, endocrinologists and ophthalmologists have collaborated in this program. “Thanks to the multidisciplinary work of these teams, we have been able to identify not only their needs but also design real solutions, which, if implemented, will significantly improve the quality of life of these patients,” says Xavier Olba.

Initially, the conditions imposed by COVID-19 have prevented primary care physicians from participating in the initial phases, although endocrinologists have been assessed, who provide a more comprehensive view of the patient and the pathology. For Dr. Lopez “The objective is that the action algorithms of any project for the early detection of diabetic retinopathy are agreed upon by multidisciplinary work teams that include medical personnel and other groups such as nursing, technicians and computer scientists.”.

The application of this project has brought numerous advantages to these professionals. On one side it has helped to develop a new professional competence and on the other innovative solutions have been defined in the care of this type of patients. “It has been a very interesting experience that has offered us the possibility of working from a multidisciplinary approach. We are talking about a disease with high morbidity and that is responsible for a significant number of blindness in our environment. Diabetes considerably affects the quality of life of patients and represents a significant cost in health. Early identification of patients with signs of diabetic retinopathy or diabetic macular edema would considerably reduce the complications associated with a later diagnosis of the disease”, points out the ophthalmologist.

Although in the coming years the use of artificial intelligence systems will be extended that will considerably facilitate this task, currently with retinography/OCT equipment and simple logistics, an efficient screening system can be implemented focused on the early detection of ophthalmoscopic alterations in diabetic patients. .

