the curiosity starring Miguel Layún and Jonathan Dos Santos

Miguel Layún and Jonathan Dos Santos were the stars of the day at Club América. Find out why in this article.

The news of America club They move minute by minute. In the last few hours, what overshadowed the atmosphere cream blue was the hiring of Juan Otero, extreme right that put the closure to the participation of the Nest in the winter transfer market MX League. And on this Thursday, January 27, the turn to attract attention was Miguel Layun and of Jonathan Dos Santos.

Both experienced soccer players who, coincidentally, developed part of their career in LaLiga of Spain, were the protagonists of, if you will, the curiosity of the week, due to the inactivity of the main male cast directed by the Argentine strategist Santiago Solari, because of the date FIFA in which different matches will be played for the Concacaf Qualifying.

What is it about? About what Miguel Layun and Jonathan Dos Santos they appeared in the eleven that stopped Oscar Ponce, in the meeting that the Eagles of America Sub 20 must meet in front of their peer Atlas Soccer Club for the third day of Shout Mexico Tournament C22. It will take place in the Americanist facilities with the arbitration of Carlos Ivan Trejo Saldivar.

This is how he formed America Sub 20 vs. Atlas for the Shout Mexico C22 Tournament

The Eagles of America Sub 20, with the presence of four players who are part of the team that commands Santiago Solari, in view of Atlas FC in the facilities of Coapa formed with: Fernando Tapia, Miguel Layún, Christian Alvarado, Jorge Gómez, Emilio Lara, Jonathan Dos Santos, Santiago Naveda, Mauricio Galván, Luis Gutiérrez, Morrison Palma and Oswaldo Ríos.

This is how América Sub 20 arrives at the duel with Atlas in the Clausura 2022 table

The Eagles of America Sub 20 commanded by Oscar PonceThey come to a collision with the Atlas Football Club by the third date of Shout Mexico C22 Tournament of the Liga MX Sub 20, in ninth place with three units, which were the ones he obtained in the only match he played, thanks to the 5-1 against Puebla for the first day.