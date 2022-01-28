The fans turn their backs on the Honduran National Team and leave a deserted Olympic stadium

2022-01-27

The preview of duel Honduras-Canada it was wake-style; in complete silence and with only the loyal ones. The fans were surprised at the Sampedrano colossus, where only the music that the sponsors played in the tents was heard. And it is that the lousy tie that the “H” is doing has led people to fall into the mood to arrive en masse and support them as was done against the United States, Jamaica and Panama.

They have been bump after bump that of the bicolor that has permeated the deepest part of the fans of the national team, however, the faithful are always there. “I’m Honduran, dad, I’ll always be here in good times and much more bad,” he said Jorge Garcia, a fan who wore the Honduras jersey and carried a scarf around his neck. On the outskirts of the sampedrano enclosure there was a curious moment when a boy identified with the shirt of one of the sponsors of the Phenafuth He came to give away tickets from the town of Sol and the fans refused to take them. Not even a gift!