The first player who turned his back on Martino for lining up Funes Mori

Uriel Antuna did not have his best game and did not assist Rogelio Funes Mori in the National Team.

January 27, 2022 8:35 p.m.

The Mexican team suffered but pulled out a hurried victory against Jamaica as a visitor by defeating the Reggae Boys 2-1, and with this, Gerardo Martino He had a respite after the pressure after losing to the United States and Canada on the last FIFA date.

Gerardo Martino had to come out with an unusual lineup, especially offensively, as the absences of Hirving Lozano and Raúl Jiménez forced the “Dad” to look for options, and in the end he chose to play with Rogelio Funes Mori as center forward, accompanied by Uriel Antuna and Alexis Vega.

In fact, Uriel Antuna could not enable Rogelio Funes Mori with some good center to finish the play in goal, so it could have indirectly evidenced Gerardo Martino by not giving the Rayados striker a chance to score, a direct bet from Martino.

Uriel Antuna and Rogelio Funes Mori could be left out of the starting lineup against Costa Rica, as they could return Hirving Lozano and Raul JimenezBesides that Martino could lay hold of Jesus Manuel Corona from the beginning of the match.