the football legend that no one takes seriously anymore

Hugo Sánchez during the World Cup in Mexico in 1986. (Photo: David Leah/Allsport/Getty Images)

The words of Hugo Sanchez they always echo. The last ones traveled from the past four years and activated monitor debates. “If I had played for another team, and not for Mexico, I would have won the World Cup”He said Penta on an ESPN show in 2017.

Perhaps the magic of such a risky statement lies in its timeless power: he said it four years ago, but he could have said it four days ago. Hugo’s participation in analysis tables has become a soliloquy as funny as it is depressing. With the Male on screen, self-flattering has seldom met such perfect ambassadors. It’s his lifestyle; his gift, his curse, as the peter parker from Tobey Maguire.

the legacy of Hugol as a footballer it is indisputable. 313 goals in Europe and five Pichichis in Spanish football could be enough to summarize the career of one of the best strikers in history. Success, truisms of history, did not come by chance. Sánchez was never a crouching footballer: he had a racism-proof pride and a self-esteem that he knew of no excuses.

The pusillanimous mentality with which it has always been linked to mexican soccer found an uncompromising opponent in Hugo Sanchez. He understood everything very quickly. Hugo did not want success to be a goal, but a routine. In football, even the most limited of players claim unconditional reverence for themselves. It is easy to understand why applause will never be enough for those who know they have been chosen.

Hugo was called an Indian when he arrived in Spain. At this point, all Mexico knows. That story could easily classify the world ranking of the most repeated anecdotes in the history of mankind. Sánchez lived with a vile racism that reaffirmed his convictions: no one was going to desecrate his pride. The ego has curious methods to mutate insults into motivation.

Oscar Ruggerian icon of Argentine soccer converted into showman television, revealed in 2018 involuntarily what Hugo Sánchez really thought of the racism. The pigheaded told on Fox Sports that when he arrived at the Real Madridthe Male He called him “sudaca”, a pejorative adjective to refer to those born in the Southern Cone.

On another occasion, Ruggeri confessed that Hugo called “slave” to Antonio Carlos Santosblack player, in the dressing room America. Mexico’s anti-racism symbol was not outraged by discrimination; he was indignant that he did not have the power to exercise it. And when he had it, he unreservedly practiced his powers as the consummate racist.

Hugo has been overlooked expressions that border on the xenophobia. He has never explained what the game system of Gerardo Martinobut he has been screaming, from the first day saying that daddy should not direct Tri for the plain and simple fact that he is not Mexican. The Penta radicalized from time immemorial and decided that the best antidote for the malinchismo is he chauvinism.

Former soccer players often say that journalists cannot talk about soccer because they were not professional players. Some journalists have responded to that with the same chant but inverted: how a former footballer can do journalism if he did not study journalism. Beyond the ethical brawls, there is an unwritten rule still agreed upon in television programs: talking about oneself is a guarantee of entertainment.

Hugo Sánchez in his time as coach of Almería, in the First Division of Spain. Since 2012, Penta has not managed any team; his last club was Pachuca. (REUTERS/Francisco Bonilla)

In this context, Hugo’s ability to find a relationship between any subject, no matter how recondite, and his prodigious career is amazing. His interventions are a dictatorship of the first person. I i i. I was fired, I am ready to train Madrid, I was the best striker, I deserved to lead the National Team for twelve years. Not to mention when he decided to get 99 in all the attributes of his FIFA video game card.

Prisms are necessary. Hugo Sánchez’s story as a player was moving. Later, the television cameras have converted the pentapichichi into an apologist for the ridiculous. The best Mexican soccer player in history and nobody takes him seriously.

