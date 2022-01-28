The Forum of the Medical Profession supports the Deans

The Forum of the Medical Profession, in its telematic meeting on Wednesday, January 26, has approved the adherence of its member organizations to the reports presented by the National Conference of Deans of the Faculties of Medicine (CNDFM) in which they warn of the significant deficit of teachers that has been increasing in recent years and the progressive increase in the number of non-medical teachers in the Medicine Degree.

The study of the Conference, agreed with the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation (ANECA) and the Ministry of Universities, has already been transferred to these institutions, as well as to the Ministry of Health, Conference of Rectors of Spanish Universities ( CRUE) and regional ministries with university and health competencies, claiming the need to adopt urgent measures in a critical situation and proposing various lines of action.

Based on data from the Ministry of Universities, it is estimated that in order to have a student-professor ratio similar to that of the Science branch (with which the level of experimentation is shared), there is a deficit of 3,800 professors for teaching in the 44 medicine degrees that are taught nationwide, so it would be necessary to incorporate 410 teachers each course while the number of those who are accredited does not reach a hundred. Hence, each year it is estimated that the deficit increases by 300 more teachers, a situation that, as already denounced in the 2017 report, can be described as critical. For this reason, the Forum defends the need to work so that the revision of the criteria of the ANECA Academy Program allows for the incorporation of the best professionals from health centers as professors in the branch of Health Sciences, adapting the requirements teachers and researchers and valuing healthcare activity, highlighting its importance.

In addition, it is necessary to develop the figure of Associated Doctor Contracted Professor, create the figure of Associated Doctoral Assistant Professor that the LOSU contemplates and properly recognize the functions performed by associate professors and honorary clinical tutors and collaborators.

On the other hand, the growing presence of non-medical teaching staff in the Medicine Degree has also been highlighted. The departments must be made up of multidisciplinary teaching and research teams, but it is considered necessary to adopt measures that encourage doctors to join as professors, something that has not been happening in recent years in a worrying way.

Health and Universities analyzing medical training

Lastly, the Forum also addressed the first meeting of the working group created by the Ministry of Universities, in which representatives of the National Conference of Deans of the Faculties of Medicine (CNDFM), of the State Council of Medicine Students (CEEM) participated. , ministries with powers in Health and Universities, the Conference of Rectors of Spanish Universities (CRUE) and the Ministry of Health through its General Directorate of Professional Planning.

In this first meeting, in addition to the problems of the teaching staff, topics such as places for new entrants to Medicine studies, the opening of new faculties or access to the Degree were discussed, even considering the possibility of implementing a single list as opposed to current system of election by university districts. This is a first meeting in which both the Ministry of Universities and the Ministry of Health are coordinated and of which the Forum is satisfied, hoping that it will be an opportunity to improve on issues that affect training and teaching.

The Forum of the Medical Profession is made up of: General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians (CGCOM), Federation of Medical Scientific Associations of Spain (FACME), State Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM), National Conference of Deans of Faculties of Medicine ( CNDFM) and the State Council of Medicine Students (CEEM).