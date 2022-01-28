The gesture of Sergiño Dest with Enrico Dueñas

The Salvadorian Enrico Duenas and the American Barcelona Sergino Dest they had special moments during the match in the Columbus Lower.com Field, Ohio where they faced each other for the CONCACAF octagonal heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

From the hug before starting the game, to when they crossed paths on the field. And it wasn’t just there. At the end of the game, when everything was over, the natives of Almere, in the Netherlands, exchanged shirts.

And it is that Dest and Dueñas have known each other since they were children in the inferiors of Ajax in the Netherlands.

“Too bad we didn’t win, but we keep fighting until the end“, were the words of Enrico in a tweet that accompanied the shirt that Dest gave him and a photo of them during the game in Columbus.

Post by nerico Dueñas about the shirt that Sergiño Dest gave him



The game ended in favor of the United States (1-0) after Robinson’s goal in the second period of Lower.com.