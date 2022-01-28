The ‘hacker’ who claims to have remotely controlled more than 25 Tesla cars scattered around the world explains how he did it

David Colombo argues that the security issue revolved around how TeslaMate stored the sensitive information needed to link the program to the vehicle.

The hacker and computer security specialist who somehow managed to remotely control more than 25 Tesla cars around the world has finally explained how he did it.

This Monday, David Colombo, 19, explained on his blog, on Medium, how he was able to ‘hack’ vehicles remotely through security flaws in TeslaMate, a popular open source logging tool that tracks anything. , from the energy consumption of the Tesla to the location history.

The young German first disclosed the vulnerability on Twitter in early January, but waited to detail the problem until the bugs were fixed. Likewise, he indicated that he first became aware of the problem in a single vehicle in October 2021 and was able to contact the owner. In January he found more than 20 vulnerable Teslas, but had difficulty contacting his owners.

Colombo provided a detailed description of his experiment, stating that he could remotely execute commands such as adjusting the volume of the vehicle’s music system, manipulating its doors and windows, and even activating Tesla’s ‘Keyless Driving’ tool. However, he noted that he does not believe it is possible to move the vehicle from a distance.

“There should be no way that someone could literally walk up to Teslas they don’t own and take them for a ride,” he wrote on his blog. “I also think it could potentially lead to some dangerous situations on the road. For example, if someone with remote access starts playing loud music while the driver is on the freeway, or randomly flashing headlights without control Tesla at night.”

The young man explained that the security problem revolved around the way in which TeslaMate stored the sensitive information necessary to link the program with the vehicle. In this way, information, including the car’s API key, could be reused to send remote commands to exposed Teslas and allow hackers to maintain long-term access to the cars without the driver’s knowledge.

Among the images that can be seen in his post are detailed maps documenting the fairly accurate driving history of several of the affected vehicles. He also found a bug in the automaker’s software for its digital car key, which allowed him to learn the email address of the owner of one of the cars.

Colombo shared his findings in an interview with Bloomberg, where he also assured that he had immediately notified the Tesla security team about the vulnerability and that they confirmed to him that they had immediately implemented a patch to solve the problem.