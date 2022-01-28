The Honduran national team received a hard blow from its fans

With a Honduran national team already stuck in the precipice and sunk in the table of placements of the eliminatory of Concacaf Heading to Qatar-2022, the fans have decided not to flock to the stadium.

The preview of the Honduras-Canada duel was wake-style; in complete silence and with only the loyal ones. The fans were surprised at the Sampedrano colossus, where only the music that the sponsors played in the tents was heard.

And it is that the terrible tie that the “H” is carrying out has led people to fall into the mood to arrive en masse and support them as was done against the United States, Jamaica and Panama.

They have been bump after bump that of the bicolor that has permeated the deepest part of the fans of the national team, however, the faithful are always there.

“I’m Honduran, dad, I’ll always be here in the good times and the bad much more”, said Jorge García, a fan who wore the Honduras jersey and carried a scarf around his neck.

On the outskirts of the sampedrano enclosure there was a curious moment when a boy identified with the shirt of one of the sponsors of the Fenafuth came to give away tickets from the town of Sol and the fans refused to take them. Not even a gift!

Fenafuth, forced to reduce the cost of tickets compared to previous games, decided to set the price: Sol este 100 lempiras, preference 300 and seat 500, however, the match will be played in an empty stadium.