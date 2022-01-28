the latest news on the crisis between Russia and Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will hold a call with President Biden today, his office told CNN.

The talk is expected to be a “logical continuation of close cooperation, coordination of actions and evidence of support for Ukraine by its trusted partner,” Zelensky’s spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov said on Facebook.

“Leaders can be expected to address issues of peace, security, including energy, defense cooperation, macro-financial support and anti-oligarchic reform. However, the list of topics is not exhaustive,” he said.

A source familiar with Zelensky’s thinking told CNN that Ukraine’s leader is expected to express concerns about the public rhetoric the United States and its allies have engaged in around a possible war between Ukraine and Russia.

Zelensky was particularly concerned about US rhetoric that war could be “imminent,” a word White House press secretary Jen Psaki used earlier this week to describe the US assessment of war. Russia’s plans, and recent intelligence disclosures to the US media, the source said, are “causing panic and economic disaster for Ukraine.”

Zelensky is expected to convey to Biden that he believes the United States and its allies need to be more careful about their messaging around the conflict, the source added.

Ukrainian officials have been similarly unhappy with the US decision to order the evacuation of families from the US embassy in Kiev, CNN previously reported, which Zelensky warned in advance would be an “overreaction.” .

Additionally, Zelensky hopes to brief Biden on the progress made during talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials in Paris this week, which were “very positive” and are being greeted with “cautiful optimism” by the Ukrainian government, the source said.

It will be the second conversation the presidents have had this month and the third in two months, Zelensky’s spokesman said.

The White House confirmed that the call would take place this afternoon and a reading of the conversation is expected.