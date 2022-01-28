The New Manhattan extension proposal in NY

The economist and professor of rutgers university in Newark, jason barr, made a proposal to add a “tongue of land reclaimed from the sea” of seven square kilometers. The proposal was made by the state in which the infrastructure New York public.

According to El Confidencial, the future of the city of New York will end up submerged or protected behind huge walls that defend it from the rising waters. That future is still some way off, but your present already has enough problems related to climate change, such as floods that from time to time paralyze the city.

The proposal developed by Barr explains that through the land reclaimed from the sea, a defense against floods would be formed using a perimeter of dikes, wetlands Y marshes.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/01/27/mapa-ny1-4a16b6c9.jpg Proposal made by Barr for the expansion (EXTERNAL SOURCE )

The expansion of the Island would also have the function of solving part of the city’s housing problem, adding 180,000 homes that could accommodate almost a quarter of a million people.

The head of the hydraulic team NYCTAthe city’s transportation authority in 2006 Peter Velasquez Jr., said “to give you an idea of ​​how bad this could go, some of the older pumps in the (hydraulic) system of the NYCTA They were bought second-hand from the builders of the Panama Canal in 1914. I have been working for many years and this has been a serious problem since I started”. Velásquez continues today working for the NYCTA.

Also, Barr says, “drastic action is needed because small measures have not proven adequate for the tasks at hand.” Different entities have made proposals on the expansion, as well as the former mayor of the city and the Danish study BIG, which is also based on wetlands Y marshesbut it has a cost of 335 million dollars.

El Confidencial assures that the rise in sea level will cause areas of Manhattan, Brooklyn and Long Island to remain permanently under water. What Barr proposes not only includes the increase of surfaces, but also a system of gigantic dikes that contain the rise of the sea and make the Island not end up totally inundated by the Atlantic.