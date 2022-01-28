The number that Juan Otero will wear with Club América is confirmed

This Wednesday at a press conference Santiago Baths Y Santiago Solari, sports president and technical director, respectively, presented their reinforcements for this Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022including the most recent Juan Otero, who came from the team of Santos Laguna, with whom he had an unlikely step.

In said presentation it was announced that the 26-year-old soccer player will carry number 30 on his back, used at the time by the Ecuadorian Renato Ibarra, who in this transfer market went to the Xolos from Tijuana after not entering the plans of the Argentine strategist due to his attitudes regarding his recovery from his last injury.

It is the fifth and last reinforcement

It is worth mentioning that the Colombian is the fifth and last reinforcement of the America club for this campaign after the arrival of Jonathan dos Santos, Alexander Zendejas, Diego Valdes Y Jorge Mere, being only the Mexicans the only ones who have seen action, so that the rest of the new elements are expected to do so in the date 4 in view of Athletic Saint Louis.

That is why the FIFA date next week, corresponding to the playoffs heading to Qatar World Cup 2022, it came as a ring to the finger Santiago Solari, since, he will have enough time to put his new elements to one hundred percent, who with his help the squad will look for their first victory of the contest after drawing against Puebla and lose to Atlas Red and Black.

These results currently have the set of Eagles in the fourteenth position of the general table with just one point, although with the pending match of the Matchday 2 against Mazatlan FC, postponed to Wednesday, February 16 with a schedule to be defined because maintenance was carried out two weeks ago on the Kraken Stadium.

Juan Otero was the last option of the directive

It should be noted that the coffee grower was the last option for Santiago Baños after not being able to close the transfers of Uriel Antuna, Brian Ocampo, Paul Solari Y Paul Arriola, so that it has been criticized not only by azulcrema fans but also by some journalists such as Paco Villa Y Enrique Bermudez, who during a TUDN program questioned their ability to negotiate.