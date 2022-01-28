$!The official statement from Venados FC on the surprise departure of Honduran Carlos “Muma” Fernández

2022-01-28

Carlos Fernández’s career took an unexpected turn In the last few hours, DIEZ learned that the Honduran attacker is no longer in the Mexican Expansion League due to racism problems. This decision of the well-known “Muma” came after having internal problems with one of his teammates where he was disrespected after the 2-2 draw against Pumas Tabasco. Jorge “El Chatón” Enríquez was the one who would have denigrated the Honduran with racist comments and according to the information they were about to go to blows.

Given this situation, “Muma” decided to ask the leadership of Venados to terminate the one-year contract he had signed and although the club president tried to convince him not to leave the team, but he did not succeed and accepted the decision. After the problem, the Liga Expansión MX club released an official statement denying any type of racism within the team against Carlos Fernández. The novel is over! Kervin Arriaga will become a new Minnesota player “We categorically reject such assertions, because they are not true and because our institution would never accept such behavior by any member of our club,” says part of the letter. Fernández had been presented on December 31 as a reinforcement for the Aztec team and on January 8 in his debut he managed to score the winning goal against Atlante.

FULL COMMUNICATION “In relation to the versions that circulate, regarding alleged racist insults against the player Carlos Fernández by teammates, we inform that we do not know the origin of them, since not even the player himself expressed such a situation when requesting his departure from the club. It is for the above that we categorically reject such assertions, as they are not true and because our institution would never accept such behavior by any member of our club. Club Venados FC Yucatán has always been characterized by adherence to social values ​​and has been respectful of the healthy development of our players, coaching staff, staff and internal staff of the club. During the almost 10 years since the board took the guidelines of this institution, Venados has behaved with respect towards all sectors of Yucatecan society and has promoted values ​​of inclusion, respect, tolerance and order. It is important to point out that, at the end of the game against Pumas Tabasco, a discussion typical of the passion and spirit of the game took place in the locker room, but at no time was any racist act or comment denoted. We reiterate that neither the player himself stated such facts. Proof of this are the teammates, props, medical team and even staff personnel who participate in the operation of the game and from which the version of the discussion emerges. Venados FC is a firm promoter of sports, social and human values”.