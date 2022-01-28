The opera Rigoletto will be screened from the Met in New York

Drama, deceit, betrayal, passion, revenge and paternal love, is what the opera combines Rigoletto, a play that has been incredibly popular since its premiere and where the duality of the human being is explored. Now, we can enjoy a new version, thanks to the fantastic series of screenings “Live from the Met in New York”.

Rigoletto It is a drama based on the play the king has fun, by Victor Hugo. The opera in three acts, with music by Giuseppe Verdi and libretto of Francesco Maria Piave, tells us both about the Duke of Mantua, an incurable and cynical seducer, and about his faithful servant and buffoon, who supports him in his misdeeds, Rigoletto. While the former is dedicated to using women for his pleasure, whether by abusing them or getting rid of fathers or husbands to achieve his goals, the latter cruelly mocks both the Duke’s victims and most of the courtiers who support him. surround or go to him. But one day Count Monterone, whom the Duke has also wronged, casts a curse on them, which will be especially malicious with Rigoletto.

Although he is a scoundrel at court, Rigoletto is also a loving father, who goes to great lengths to protect and hide his daughter, Gilda. But when the young woman meets and falls in love with the Duke, who wanders around the town under another identity looking for women to have fun with, Rigoletto will resort to any method to prevent his daughter from being another prey of that rotten man.

The Tony Award winner, Bartlett Sher, re-presents this tragic story to us, but with a contemporary touch, as it moves away from the Italian courts of the 11th century to take us through a shocking and crude production that dates back to Berlin in 1920, with which it seeks to reflect the economic situation, political and social life at the time, specifically in the town of Weimar; an environment that will impress us with its intricate decorations art deco, creations by Michael Yeargan, and wonderful costumes by Catherine Zuber. In this regard, critic Gavin Plumley writes:

“The abuse of power, a theme that lies at the heart of Verdi’s Rigoletto, is regrettably and uncomfortably relevant in all periods of human history.”

Starring in this incredible production is baritone Quinn Kelsey, who delivers a powerful interpretation of the title role for the first time at the Met, alongside soprano Rosa Feola as Gilda and tenor Piotr Beczała as the Duke of Mantua, under the orchestral direction by Daniele Rustioni. The voice cast is completed by Varduhi Abrahamyan (Maddalena) and Andrea Mastroni (Sparafucile).

Bartlett Sher’s fascinating version of Rigoletto It is part of the 2021-2022 season of the acclaimed series “Live from the Met in New York”. The transmission of this great performance will take place on Saturday, January 29 at 11:55 am in the National Auditorium. The cost of the ticket ranges from 85 to 600 pesos and can be purchased at the box office or through the ticketmaster system . The use of face masks is mandatory, a healthy distance must also be kept and it is recommended to wear a mask.

AMS